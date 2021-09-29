Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Announces Upcoming Public Listing on DigiFinex Exchange

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation, insured, asset-backed cryptocurrency, is announcing it will list on DigiFinex, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, in the third week of October. Monsoon Blockchain, Bitcoin Latinum's lead developer, plans for the token to list on a number of top global exchanges in the upcoming months. Headquartered in Singapore, DigiFinex boasts over 4 million users across the globe, and can be accessed by users in 150 countries.



LTNM will be available for trading with BTC and USDT pairs and official trading is expected to start around the week of Oct 21, 2021. The DigiFinex listing will be the first of a half dozen exchanges, which plan to list LTNM before the end of 2021.

Bitcoin Latinum was built as an open-architecture cryptocurrency technology, capable of handling large transaction volume, cybersecurity, and digital asset management. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum was developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation. LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, and poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Through its listing on DigiFinex, LTNM intends to reach a significantly wider audience of users and investors.

Kiana Shek, the CXO of DigiFinex Exchange, shared her view on LTNM's upcoming listing, stating, "Sustainability is always our first priority, professionally as well as personally, and Bitcoin Latinum is bringing a way out. We are excited to be the very first exchange to launch LTNM, the greener and faster Bitcoin with Proof-of-Stake consensus."

With daily trading volume around $1 billion, DigiFinex is one of the top-rated cryptocurrency exchanges that offer spot, leverage, perpetual trading, and fiat to crypto trading. In addition, DigiFinex offers unparalleled 24/7 customer service for its user base. Recently, DigiFinex obtained the exemption of Provision of Digital Payment Token Services in Singapore, allowing for users in the region to use its platform for acquiring cryptocurrencies. For more information about DigiFinex, please visit https://www.digifinex.com/ .

Bitcoin Latinum was developed with a highly scalable network that will initially support up to 10,000 transactions per second and millions of transactions per day to facilitate retail transactions. With its Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus method, Bitcoin Latinum ensures the network facilitates more transactions per minute at lower transaction fees, averaging only $0.1 USD per transaction in 2021. Utilizing an efficient consensus mechanism, Bitcoin Latinum provides a much better on-chain payment network compared to Bitcoin, with an average transaction confirmation in 3-5 seconds.

LTNM is one of the greenest cryptocurrencies in existence, and recently joined the Crypto Climate Accord. Utilizing its advanced Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism, LTNM holders will earn rewards for holding their coins as collateral to stake on the Bitcoin Latinum network. This leads to less electricity consumption. LTNM reduces the energy consumption to only 0.00015 kWh per transaction.

Unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. The listing on DigiFinex highlights Bitcoin Latinum Foundation's commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

Dr. Donald Basile, Founder of Bitcoin Latinum and CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, commented on LTNM's upcoming DigiFinex listing, "We are very excited about selecting DigiFinex as our first exchange, representing the first step of our plan to list on many of the major exchanges around the world. This is a milestone event in the history of Bitcoin Latinum and the beginning of an exciting journey to revolutionize digital transactions. In the next few months, we will be announcing LTNM's listing on additional exchanges as part of our mission to reach wider audiences and improve the acceptance of digital assets on a global scale."

For more information about Bitcoin Latinum, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com .

The global crypto user base has recently exploded in size, doubling from 100 million to 200 million within a span of four months in 2021, as reported by crypto.com. Worldwide adoption of cryptocurrencies for transactions has also been increasing exponentially. According to Fundera, over 15,000 businesses worldwide accept cryptocurrencies for in-store payments.

Dr. Basile is also the Chairman and CEO of Roman DBDR, a NASDAQ listed SPAC company. Roman DBDR recently agreed to merge with Composecure, a pioneer in premium payment cards and payments technology. The merger will create a combined enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion. CompoSecure will soon be releasing its new cryptocurrency cold-storage solution, Arculus, allowing users to safely and securely store and manage their digital assets on a state-of-the-art metal payment card.

As an entrepreneur, Dr. Basile has spent more than 20 years immersed in the tech sector, working with a wide range of firms in crypto, blockchain, storage, security, telecommunications, healthcare and private equity. Dr. Basile completed both his MS and PhD in electrical engineering at Stanford University. For more information on Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, please visit https://monsoonblockchaincorporation.com .

FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Any Bitcoin Latinum offered is for educational and informational purposes only and should NOT be construed as a securities-related offer or solicitation or be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Bitcoin Latinum strongly recommends you consult a licensed or registered professional before making any investment decision.

Media contact

Company: Bitcoin Latinum

E-mail: Kai.Okada@bitcoinlatinum.com

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA

Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum