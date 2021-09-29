TigerGraph Announces Agenda for Graph + AI Summit Fall 2021, Including Interactive Sessions and Speakers from Mastercard, Intuit, Dell, UnitedHealth Group, Gartner, and More

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of the leading graph analytics platform, today announced the return of Graph + AI Summit, an event focused on accelerating analytics, AI, and machine learning projects with graph algorithms. The Graph + AI Summit events, organized by TigerGraph, are set for October 5 in San Francisco and October 19 in New York. More than 10,000 attendees from half of the Fortune 500 are expected to participate in the events, which will offer live-streamed sessions and keynotes with online workshops available in between.



“Graph + AI Summit is back to meet the strong industry demand for all things graph,” said Yu Xu, founder and CEO, TigerGraph. “Today’s business leaders continue to tap the power of graph to accelerate their digital transformation efforts — and we organized this event to provide companies with practical guidelines on how to do just that. We’re connecting thought leaders, technical experts, and business leaders from the world’s largest companies in virtually every sector to share graph best practices and lessons learned — lessons that will help make graph accessible and understandable for all.”

Fall Graph + AI Summit San Francisco takes place on October 5 and will feature the following speakers and sessions:

will deliver the opening remarks, including insights from Gartner clients on combining graph, machine learning, and AI for business outcomes Dan McCreary, Distinguished Engineer in AI and Graph at Optum (a division of UnitedHealth Group), will explore the intersection of learning, knowledge, and language with use cases combining graph with machine learning to find similar patients and improve provider recommendations for more than 50 million members

will share why Dell chose graph to modernize its customer journey Gautam Gupta, Group Manager (AI, ML, Data Science, Cloud) at Intuit Corporation, will share how AI-based customer 360 has boosted fraud detection by 50% and is powering entity resolution and personalized recommendations for Intuit's customers

will discuss how graph technology helps the energy sector manage customer experience and operational efficiency using a decision management strategy and roadmap Confirmed attendees include data, analytics and AI professionals from Wells Fargo, U. S. Bank, Visa, Intuit, Charles Schwab, PayPal, eBay, Lyft, Capgemini, Cognizant, Exact Sciences, Novartis, Omada Health, Curai Health, Home Depot, Flextronics, Nutanix, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Talend, Qualcomm, VMware, Xilinx, and more

Fall Graph + AI Summit New York takes place on October 19 and will feature the following speakers and sessions:

George Anadiotis, GigaOm Analyst, ZDNet and VentureBeat contributor, will discuss ​​“Graph as a foundational technology stack for the 2020s,” including how the “Years of the Graph” started and the four pillars of graph technology

will share how Mastercard implements AI at scale and provides customers and business partners with a competitive advantage for the future, including how graph technology is a foundational enabler of its strategy Stephen Brobst, CTO, Teradata, will discuss how the enterprise ecosystem, including data warehousing, is evolving to deliver business value combined with graph and AI

and will join for the morning general session Confirmed attendees include Mastercard, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U. S. Bank, Deutsche Bank, Fiserv, Goldman Sachs, Raymond James, Societe Generale, TIAA, Jackson Financial Services, Apple bank, Equifax, Macondo Capital, Saks Fifth Avenue, Cummins, Colgate-Palmolive, Edison Digital, Pfizer, Crowe, Forbes, ZDNet, MTN, and Xandr/AT&T



All keynotes and executive roundtables for Graph + AI Summit San Francisco and New York will be streamed live to the virtual attendees.

TigerGraph will also host a Graph + AI Virtual Academy, set for October 6-18. Participants can access sessions on the Graph + AI Summit virtual event platform daily. Session topics include:

Algorithms Powering Graph + AI

Graph Query Languages

Graph + AI in the Cloud – Featuring AWS, Azure, and GCP

Graph + AI Ecosystem

Hands-on workshops and technical breakout sessions for the integration of graph algorithms into analytics and AI projects

Graph case studies in three industry tracks: Banking, Insurance, and Fintech; Technology, Advertising, Media, and eCommerce; and Healthcare and Life Sciences

