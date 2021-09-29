CurrencyWorks’ Feature Film NFTs for ZERO CONTACT, Starring Anthony Hopkins Sell for Over $90,000 Creating New Revenue Stream for Film Industry.

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce the successful sale of the one-of-one ZERO CONTACT Platinum Edition and Elite Edition NFTs created for VUELE ( www.vuele.io ), CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for feature films.



On September 24, 2021, bidding began for the Platinum and Elite NFTs. The one-of-one ZERO CONTACT Platinum Edition NFT sold for $56,860.00 USD and the ZERO CONTACT Elite Edition NFTs sold for a total of $36,575.00 USD. Additionally, CurrencyWorks receives an ongoing royalty every time these NFTs are bought and sold.

The NFTs include the feature-length film that the purchaser can watch on VUELE as well as highly sought-after content such as crypto art and behind-the-scenes footage.

“We are extremely proud of the ZERO CONTACT NFTs that CurrencyWorks created on VUELE. This is a significant advancement for film distribution and digital collectibles,” said Cameron Chell, co-head of VUELE and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

CurrencyWorks is scheduling another NFT drop, which is expected to take place around the Austin Film Festival. VUELE members will be able to purchase the ZERO CONTACT Exclusive Edition NFTs on the VUELE platform, register here . Only 2,500 are being made available and can be purchased by credit card or crypto.

VUELE is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. It is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature-length films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

About VUELE

VUELE [pronounced View-lee] is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform.

VUELE provides movie fans and collectors alike with the ultimate consumer-focused digital collection and viewing platform. Visit: www.vuele.io.

The VUELE (vuele.io) platform is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. Full details of the joint venture are contained in the Form 8-K filed by CurrencyWorks on July 7, 2021 at www.sec.gov.

About Enderby Entertainment

Founded in 2006 by partners Rick Dugdale and Daniel Petrie, Jr., Enderby Entertainment is a global entertainment production, visual effects, and post-production company based in Beverly Hills, California, with Canadian operations in Kelowna, British Columbia. Enderby Entertainment is built on innovation, integrity, and the refined philosophy that passion and cutting-edge methodology to create compelling, story-driven projects efficiently with no-compromise in quality.

For more, visit www.enderbyentertainment.com.

Media Contact:

Enderby Entertainment

Staci Griesbach

StaciGriesbach@LunaWorldwide.com