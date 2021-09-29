Edtech, Digital, Direct to Consumer Marketing Leader Tom McCarty is the Latest Fractional CMO at Chief Outsiders

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom McCarty, a digital marketing expert, has joined Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading providers of executives-as-a-service and largest firm of fractional CMOs. McCarty is available to help small and medium size businesses drive growth through digital marketing.

McCarty joins the more than 80 CMOs who are available as a part of Chief Outsiders’ fractional executive model. McCarty is an expert in digital marketing leadership, with deep experience in edtech, financial services, mobile apps, B2B sales and service, sales management, lead gen, and ecommerce. McCarty can support projects in marketing strategy, customer experience, marketing technology, attribution, and predictive analytics.

McCarty’s recipe for success starts with the customer – focusing on how to understand their needs and habits. McCarty also is known for creating cost-effective customer targeting strategies, with a knack for finding and eliminating waste in marketing programs.

As Chief Marketing Officer of Zovio, McCarty helped launch the University of Arizona Global Campus. Prior to that he led the development and execution of a strategy at Aptimus that led to its acquisition by its largest client. He also helped Philanthropy University at U.C. Berkeley's Haas School of Business enroll 200,000 students its first month and University of Phoenix trim 20% from its digital spend.

“Tom works to understand the customer and what they need,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “Tom boasts a record of developing winning strategies, profitably growing service businesses and leading high-performance teams to achieve aggressive targets.”

Tom has an MBA from San Francisco State and BA from U.C. Berkeley.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 90 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

