Sumo Logic Addresses Digital Transformation Complexity Driven By Exponential Growth of Digital Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), a pioneer in continuous intelligence , today highlighted new innovations to its Continuous Intelligence Platform™ as part of the opening keynote by President and CEO Ramin Sayar during the company’s fifth annual Illuminate user conference, taking place virtually Sept. 28-29, 2021. These new solutions and enhancements spanning DevSecOps use cases, enable universal data portability through open source telemetry collection and real-time, advanced analytics to drive faster decision-making and address data security needs from cloud to edge to end user. The keynote will be available on the Illuminate platform today at 9 a.m. PT as well as the company’s investor relations website .



“Digital transformation continues to accelerate, giving rise to the number of digital services that companies build, rent, or outsource to drive their customer experiences and revenue growth. In short, digital businesses are becoming digital service brokers,” said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO, for Sumo Logic. “This creates additional complexity for companies on top of existing challenges created by digital transformation. Sumo Logic is helping to address this complexity by providing a universal data collection capability, leveraging OpenTelemetry data, for seamless and simple data capture; open frameworks to easily integrate custom integrations with low code; and a continued focus on advanced analytics across observability and security use cases from a single platform to enable better decisions faster.”

Comprehensive, Full Stack Observability, with Advanced Analytics

Today’s hyper-competitive and evolving world means modern enterprises have little margin for error when considering the overall reliability and user experience of their applications and digital experiences. Sumo Logic has expanded the breadth and depth of its observability solution with new real-time data sources and integrations to provide deeper insights and value including:

Advanced Analytics for Comprehensive Alert Response - New Alert Response feature enables users to move beyond manual issue diagnostics and troubleshooting to analytics-guided issue resolution. Using domain agnostic analytics and machine learning, Alert Response understands the context of all of the inbound data points, making the troubleshooting process easier for observers.





- New Alert Response feature enables users to move beyond manual issue diagnostics and troubleshooting to analytics-guided issue resolution. Using domain agnostic analytics and machine learning, Alert Response understands the context of all of the inbound data points, making the troubleshooting process easier for observers. Sensu Go - As part of its recent acquisition of Sensu, Sensu Go is now part of the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ to empower enterprises and developers to quickly get real-time insights from unstructured data for troubleshooting, performance improvement, and security across their dynamic infrastructure. With the addition of Sensu Go, enterprises now have access to native Monitoring-as-Code capabilities to help fill gaps in their observability pipeline and accelerate troubleshooting, diagnosis, and self-healing from bare-metal to Kubernetes.





- As part of its recent acquisition of Sensu, Sensu Go is now part of the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ to empower enterprises and developers to quickly get real-time insights from unstructured data for troubleshooting, performance improvement, and security across their dynamic infrastructure. With the addition of Sensu Go, enterprises now have access to native Monitoring-as-Code capabilities to help fill gaps in their observability pipeline and accelerate troubleshooting, diagnosis, and self-healing from bare-metal to Kubernetes. Sensu Plus - For Sensu customers who want an integrated analytics engine to produce insights from their observability pipeline data, Sumo Logic is launching Sensu Plus. With simple node-based pricing customers now have access to a single integrated solution for checks-based monitoring as code.





- For Sensu customers who want an integrated analytics engine to produce insights from their observability pipeline data, Sumo Logic is launching Sensu Plus. With simple node-based pricing customers now have access to a single integrated solution for checks-based monitoring as code. New and Updated Apps Supporting Full Stack Observability - Coverage across the entire application stack is critical to managing the application, and out-of-the-box integrations are key to achieve this and include:



Cloud Services - Azure Event Hub Collection, Azure Append Blob Collection, AWS Lambda Extensions, AWS Lambda Logs APIs, Azure WebApp, Windows JSON, MS SQL Server



App Infrastructure - Memcached, Elasticsearch, ActiveMQ, RabbitMQ, NGINX and NGINX Plus, Cassandra, HAProxy, Catchpoint, Kafka, MySQL, F5, Varnish, Tomcat, MongoDB, Apache, Redis, PostgreSQL, ServiceNow ServiceGraph Connector



Sumo Logic Solutions - Software Development Optimization for Jira Cloud, Kubernetes, Tracing, Real User Monitoring (RUM), GlobaI Intelligence services for NGINX, AWS CloudTrail, Apache, and Tomcat





Modernizing Security Operations from Cloud to Edge to User

Complexity continues to be a challenge with today’s modern enterprises looking for integrated threat detection and response solutions that leverage their existing tools and technologies to address new use cases like XDR. Expanding on its existing SOAR, SIEM, and telemetry capabilities and partnerships, Sumo Logic is expanding its security vision for openness in the XDR space to provide deep-rooted visibility and power the next generation of SOCs. The company announced significant enhancements to its Cloud Security Analytics and Monitoring solution to significantly improve security posture management including:

Modern Workload Protection - protects workloads in modern and legacy environments including servers, virtual machines (VMs), containers, and serverless functions via multi-cloud and hybrid cloud.





- protects workloads in modern and legacy environments including servers, virtual machines (VMs), containers, and serverless functions via multi-cloud and hybrid cloud. Open XDR - out-of-the-box open XDR threat detection and response support using native capabilities and vendor-agnostic integrations across best-of-breed tools through Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Network Detection and Response (NDR), Threat Intelligence, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) partners.





- out-of-the-box open XDR threat detection and response support using native capabilities and vendor-agnostic integrations across best-of-breed tools through Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Network Detection and Response (NDR), Threat Intelligence, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) partners. Expanded Security Insights with New and Updated Apps - New and updated security applications with out-of-the-box integrations include:



AWS - Amazon GuardDuty, AWS Security Hub, AWS Web Application Firewall, AWS CloudTrail, AWS VPC Flow, AWS Network Firewall



Cloud Security (Non-AWS) - Zscaler Internet and Private Access, Cybereason, Nucleon, CrowdStrike Falcon Endpoint Protection, Cyral, Tessian, VMware Carbon Black, ServiceNow Security Incident Response (SIR), Mimecast, Palo Alto



Workforce Protection - Salesforce, Workday, G Suite, MS Teams, Windows, Linux, Active Directory



Compliance and Audit - Payment Card Industry (PCI) Compliance for Windows Legacy App, Payment Card Industry (PCI) Compliance for Windows JSON App, Enterprise Audit - Security Management App





Universal Data Collection, Integration & Open Standards Commitment

The modern enterprise stack is increasingly heterogeneous and data-rich. In order to maintain, improve, and troubleshoot across a growing landscape of digital services, as well as self- and cloud-hosted infrastructure, data must be analyzed holistically to draw out important insights about specific systems and how they impact each other. Sumo Logic helps solve for this complexity by pulling data into a single pane of glass to provide data portability through open standards. A long-time member and active contributor to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Sumo Logic delivers an open, flexible, community-driven approach to collecting data through new innovations for OpenTelemetry projects including:

Sumo Logic OpenTelemetry Distro and Ecosystem Support - Now in beta, Sumo Logic’s Open Telemetry Distro is a next-generation agent-based collector that provides customers with a single agent to collect all of their critical telemetry data including logs, metrics, and traces based on a widely supported open source standard. In addition, Sumo Logic now supports AWS OpenTelemetry Distro to help with the collection of observability signals, making it even easier for the customers to run their workloads on AWS, as well as Red Hat OpenShift Operator through the Red Hat Marketplace. In support of developers, Sumo Logic has also increased the capabilities of Sumo Logic Free to include Sensu’s checks-based monitoring as code and OpenTelemetry Distro alongside existing analytics capabilities.





- Now in beta, Sumo Logic’s Open Telemetry Distro is a next-generation agent-based collector that provides customers with a single agent to collect all of their critical telemetry data including logs, metrics, and traces based on a widely supported open source standard. In addition, Sumo Logic to help with the collection of observability signals, making it even easier for the customers to run their workloads on AWS, as well as through the Red Hat Marketplace. In support of developers, Sumo Logic has also increased the capabilities of Sumo Logic Free to include Sensu’s checks-based monitoring as code and OpenTelemetry Distro alongside existing analytics capabilities. Orchestration powered by Open Integration Framework - Integrates with the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform, as well as hundreds of security and IT tools and technologies, and orchestrate using Sumo Logic’s Open Integration Framework, providing security and IT teams with varying levels to create custom integrations with low-code.





- Integrates with the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform, as well as hundreds of security and IT tools and technologies, and orchestrate using Sumo Logic’s Open Integration Framework, providing security and IT teams with varying levels to create custom integrations with low-code. Sumo Logic Open Source Programs Office - As a consumer of open source, Sumo Logic understands the responsibility to contribute back to the community and the projects that matter to developers. In support of this, the company intends to standardize how it contributes to, supports, and sponsors open source with the launch of an Open Source Programs Office. Through this initiative, Sumo Logic will work to increase its engagement with the open source community and to provide transparency into the company’s work and priorities.



Additional Resources

Read our blog on Sumo Logic’s Open Integration Framework

our blog on Sumo Logic’s Open Integration Framework Learn about Sumo Logic’s new Alert Response capabilities

about Sumo Logic’s new Alert Response capabilities Read about Sumo Logic’s POV on XDR - Is it real impact or hype?

about Sumo Logic’s POV on XDR - Is it real impact or hype? Get a closer look at Sensu Go and Sensu Plus

a closer look at Sensu Go and Sensu Plus Sign up for a free trial of Sumo Logic



About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.