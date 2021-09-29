Guerbet: Guerbet contributes to the NH TherAguix IPO on Euronext Growth, a specialist in innovative biotechnologies for precision radiotherapy

English French





Villepinte, September 29, 2021 (6:00 p.m. CET) – Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, has committed to contribute to the NH TherAguix IPO on Euronext Growth market in Paris by placing an order of €3 million as an institutional placement. This order represents approximately 9.99% of the gross proceeds of the offering, in the case of a fully subscribed offering, excluding the exercise of the extension clause and the over-allotment option.





NH TherAguix is a young French biotech company founded in 2015 that specializes in the development of innovative nanomedicines for the treatment of cancer by radiotherapy.

Guerbet’s investment comes as the two companies have begun discussing a possible partnership for use of artificial intelligence developed by Guerbet in NH TherAguix clinical trials on the pancreas and glioblastoma. Last July, the two companies bid together to obtain government funding in this field as part of an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI). Following on from Guerbet’s subscription commitment, the two companies will discuss possible areas for collaboration on the AGuIX platform, with the objective to negotiate a partnership agreement.

François Nicolas, Vice President R&D, R&I and Chief Digital Officer for Guerbet, said: “This investment in NH TherAguix is in line with our desire to pursue innovation in diagnostic imaging and to strengthen our R&D pipeline by seeking partnerships with young innovative companies whose research work may have strong complementarities with our core business. We are therefore very excited to support this IPO and thus confirm our interest in a theranostic approach.”







About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. This is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a wide range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer since 95 years in the field of contrast media with over 2,600 people globally, we are continuously innovating with 10% of revenue dedicated to Research & Development and four centers in France, Israel and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €712 million in revenue in 2020.





For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com .

