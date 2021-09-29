Athena Launches In Spain and Portugal

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Athena nutrient program will be available to retailers directly through Hortitec starting mid-November. “Hortitec is a well-respected leader in the European hydroponics market, known for their customer service and strong distribution channels. We are thrilled to partner with Hortitec as our exclusive distributor of Athena in Spain and Portugal to support our international expansion initiatives.” Said Robert Schneider, General Manager at Athena.

The Hortitec group specializes in crop product distribution for technical horticulture. They are a company committed to professionalism, quality, sustainability and are invested in technology, always seeking continual improvement to offer the best product and services for their customers.

Athena Products are now available in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Portugal.

Athena exists to support the modern grower, no matter the scale. Our core principle is to formulate products that improve quality, reduce costs and drive consistency. Athena was born in the grow rooms of Los Angeles, California, where we are always in pursuit of the perfect run. As the weight of being a cultivator increases, we exist to make the complex simple.

Athena is not a nutrient line; it is a program. Always in pursuit of the perfect run.

www.athenaproducts.com

