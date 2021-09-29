Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size 2021 Covid-19 Impact Analysis By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Demand, Investment Opportunities and Forecast till 2027

Pune, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Outlook to 2027: The global Health Information Exchange (HIE) market size is projected to reach USD 2244.5 million by 2027, from USD 1103.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2027.



Global “Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market” Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market.



Scope of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Report:

Health information exchange (HIE) is the mobilization of health care information electronically across organizations within a region, community or hospital system. In practice the term HIE may also refer to the organization that facilitates the exchange.

United States is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 51%. Following United States, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.The key manufacturers are CORHIO, The Health Collaborative, Utah Health Information Network, Great Lakes Health Connect, Health Current, Western New York Clinical Information Exchange, Brown & Toland Medical Group, Health Level Seven (HL7) International, Santa Cruz HIE, Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS), San Diego Health Connect, GERRIT, ZorgNetOost etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 3% market share.



The Major Players in the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market include: The research covers the current Health Information Exchange (HIE) market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

CORHIO

The Health Collaborative

Utah Health Information Network

Great Lakes Health Connect

Health Current

Western New York Clinical Information Exchange

Brown & Toland Medical Group

Health Level Seven (HL7) International

Santa Cruz HIE

Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS)

San Diego Health Connect

GERRIT

ZorgNetOost

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

EHR Vendor Medicated HIE

Non-EHR Vendor HIE

EHR suppliers accounted for 74% of the medicinal urge types.

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Directed Exchange

Query-based Exchange

Consumer Mediated Exchange

Query-based exchange applications are at most 51%.

The Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Health Information Exchange (HIE) business, the date to enter into the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market, Health Information Exchange (HIE) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Health Information Exchange (HIE)?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Health Information Exchange (HIE)? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 EHR Vendor Medicated HIE

1.2.3 Non-EHR Vendor HIE

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Directed Exchange

1.3.3 Query-based Exchange

1.3.4 Consumer Mediated Exchange

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Trends

2.3.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Restraints



3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Health Information Exchange (HIE) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Health Information Exchange (HIE) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue

3.4 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Health Information Exchange (HIE) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)



5 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)



6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America



11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 CORHIO

11.1.1 CORHIO Company Details

11.1.2 CORHIO Business Overview

11.1.3 CORHIO Health Information Exchange (HIE) Introduction

11.1.4 CORHIO Revenue in Health Information Exchange (HIE) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 CORHIO Recent Development

11.2 The Health Collaborative

11.2.1 The Health Collaborative Company Details

11.2.2 The Health Collaborative Business Overview

11.2.3 The Health Collaborative Health Information Exchange (HIE) Introduction

11.2.4 The Health Collaborative Revenue in Health Information Exchange (HIE) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 The Health Collaborative Recent Development

11.3 Utah Health Information Network

11.3.1 Utah Health Information Network Company Details

11.3.2 Utah Health Information Network Business Overview

11.3.3 Utah Health Information Network Health Information Exchange (HIE) Introduction

11.3.4 Utah Health Information Network Revenue in Health Information Exchange (HIE) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Utah Health Information Network Recent Development

11.4 Great Lakes Health Connect

11.4.1 Great Lakes Health Connect Company Details

11.4.2 Great Lakes Health Connect Business Overview

11.4.3 Great Lakes Health Connect Health Information Exchange (HIE) Introduction

11.4.4 Great Lakes Health Connect Revenue in Health Information Exchange (HIE) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Great Lakes Health Connect Recent Development

...............

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix﻿

