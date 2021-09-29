Caisse Française de Financement Local: EMTN 2021-6

English French

Issy les Moulineaux, 29 September 2021

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 1 October 2021 – EUR 750,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 1 October 2029 . The dealer of the issue is named as stabilizing manager in the applicable Final Terms.

The Base Prospectus dated 11 June 2021 and the supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 20 September 2021 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

