Athena Launches In Australia

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Athena nutrient program will be available to retailers directly through Arcadia Sales Services starting in late October. “As we continue our efforts to supply growers around the world, we are pleased to announce the availability of Athena in Australia. Arcadia Sales Services will serve this market as our exclusive distributor with their track record of excellent grower support and service.” Said Robert Schneider, General Manager at Athena.

“Arcadia Sales Services is proud to announce that we will be partnering up with Athena Products as their exclusive distributor in Australia. We are excited to join the Athena family and give the Australian community access to one of the premium nutrient brands that was born in the grow rooms of Los Angeles, California and is now seen in some of the biggest facilities worldwide.” Stated Angelo Langas, Managing Director and Head of Sales at Arcadia Sales Services.

Athena is now available in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Australia and the United Kingdom.



About Athena



Athena exists to support the modern grower, no matter the scale. Our core principle is to formulate products that improve quality, reduce costs and drive consistency. Athena was born in the grow rooms of Los Angeles, California, where we are always in pursuit of the perfect run. As the weight of being a cultivator increases, we exist to make the complex simple.



Athena is not a nutrient line; it is a program. Always in pursuit of the perfect run. www.athenaproducts.com



About Arcadia Sales Services

Arcadia Sales Services is a Hydroponic Wholesaler based in Australia with over 25 years of industry experience. Our goal is to work with our partners both local and overseas to provide industry leading solutions with the highest quality standards to our retail partners, commercial and hobby gardeners alike. Quality Service & Products for Quality Results

For more information, please contact:

press@athenaproducts.com

844-333-1818