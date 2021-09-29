29 September 2021

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces the results of its General Meeting held earlier today (29 September 2021). All resolutions were voted by way of a poll and were passed. The results of the poll are shown in the table below:

Resolution For % of votes

cast Against % of votes

cast Total votes cast

as% of voting

share capital



Withheld 1 3,605,236 97.88 78,009 2.12 2.55 40,452 2 3,595,280 97.88 78,029 2.12 2.55 50,388 3 3,551,703 97.31 98,043 2.69 2.53 73,951 4 3,558,216 97.49 91,530 2.51 2.53 73,951

The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 29 September 2021 was 143,662,802. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 44 (0) 20 3935 4186