WSGF – Vaycaychella To Accelerate Short-Term Rental Property Finance Growth With Long-Term Partner Project Communities

Dallas, Texas , Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") operates a short-term vacation rental fintech company facilitating real estate investment and purchase financing.

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. A corresponding corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella serves entrepreneurs looking to acquire and operate short-term vacation rental properties and businesses, and investors looking to make investments in short-term vacation rental properties and businesses.

WSGF, through its operating subsidiary, Vacycaychella, earlier this year launched a Peer To Peer (P2P) Short Term Rental Property Purchase Application targeting the $87 billion vacation rental market .

The Vaycaychella App was built on the company’s experience with an alternative property investment pilot backing short-term vacation rental beach houses in Cuba operated by V-Royal. The pilot has evolved into a longer-term partner project where V-Royal is utilizing the Vaycaychella App to acquire and restore additional properties.

Vaycaychella is now building on the V-Royal experience by pursuing similar long-term partner project opportunities where the partner has a comprehensive community of properties that can be acquired.

Vaycaychella expects to accelerate the growth of long-term partner project communities with the upcoming Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 which is slated to include a cryptocurrency financing component.

The Vaycaychella App allows anyone, and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Apps such as Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor – individuals or institutions. Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The current release of the Vacyaychella App is just an initial version of the software. Vaycaychella 2.0 is under development now and expected before the end of the year in November.

Vaycaychella 2.0 is slated to include functionality for investors to make fractional investments in vacation rental property businesses through the purchase of cryptocurrency. Version 2.0 will also include access for vacation property business operators to online banking services to include a Visa Debit Card.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

