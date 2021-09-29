American Broadband enters next stage of growth with BNT acquisition

SULPHUR, La., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Broadband Holding Company (“American Broadband” or “the Company”), a leading provider of broadband access in rural markets across the United States, today announces its most recent acquisition and two key executive appointments to support the Company as it embarks on its next stage of growth. Its acquisition of the fiber assets of BNT Broadband and WayneNet facilitates the expansion of its fiber-to-the-home build-out in Wayne, Nebraska.



The acquisition expands American Broadband’s fiber backbone offering that provides up to 1GB of high-speed internet services. The Company’s fiber-optic infrastructure build-out highlights its commitment to creating greater access to quality internet service that offers previously unrealized download and upload speeds – a critical need in rural communities.

“We are committed to making American Broadband the preeminent broadband service provider for rural communities throughout the United States,” said Chris Eldredge, chief executive officer. “We are now accelerating into our Company’s next phase of growth through continuous, organic expansion and acquisition.”

In addition to the acquisition in Wayne, American Broadband announces that Tim Johnson has joined the management team as president and general manager for American Broadband, Nebraska. Johnson was previously responsible for Technology Procurement at T-Mobile, including strategic sourcing and supplier management for Sprint's Wireless and Wireline Engineering organization. He also managed the Wholesale Operations for Sprint Nextel, where he oversaw the operational implementation of Sprint's VoIP offering to strategic cable partners, which encompassed providing local and LD services in 38 markets that serve 5 million-plus subscribers.

In support of the BNT Broadband/WayneNet acquisition and future expansion efforts, Brett Stains has been promoted to the role of senior vice president of finance for American Broadband (ABB). Stains joined ABB in March 2014, and is responsible for accounting and finance, including financial reporting, tax and audit compliance, as well as planning and analysis. Prior to joining ABB, Stains worked at Global Industries where he was responsible for implementing and managing standard accounting systems, processes and reporting standards worldwide. Stains’ previous work in the telecom industry was as a financial analyst at US Unwired, where he focused on subscriber reporting, financial reporting, and profitability analytics.

Johnson and Stains will work with the American Broadband corporate management team to expand its presence and improve rural broadband connectivity for its customers.

“The acquisition of BNT Broadband is the first in a series of new efforts by our company,” Eldredge said. “The future of American Broadband is bright, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to offer our residential and business customers with reliable service, while generating new business activity and job growth in the communities we serve.”

American Broadband is one of the leading providers of broadband for Rural America. Its operating telcos provide phone access lines, video, and broadband service to customers in rural communities in Nebraska, Missouri, Alaska, Louisiana, and Texas. The Company’s operating brands include American Broadband, Cameron Communications and TelAlaska. American Broadband’s operating telcos partner in the growth and economic vitality of their communities by providing broadband and other advanced services and by contributing to and supporting new business activity and job growth. American Broadband retains local management and staff at each of its local operations to ensure continued superior levels of service to our customers. More information about the Company can be found at www.americanbroadband.com.

American Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

