New York State Expands Toxicology Employment Opportunity With New Licensure, Led by Long Island's Truetox Laboratories

GARDEN CITY PARK, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truetox Laboratories LLC , a regional leader in medication monitoring and addiction treatment services , recently announced its first graduating class of a unique restricted license in clinical toxicology. The graduation ceremony capped a three-year-long fight to correct a glaring skill mismatch in clinical toxicology in New York. In lobbying the New York State Department of Education, alongside two well-regarded Long Island-based labs, the new licensure will allow for applicants with a toxicology degree to work in a clinical toxicology laboratory environment and pursue career advancement in the field within the State of New York.

While prior limitations often obligated students to seek employment outside of the state, new and recent graduates from esteemed toxicology programs at institutions such as John Jay College of Criminal Justice and St. John's University will now have the opportunity to continue their practice and further their careers locally. Additionally, the licensure provides a unique transitional pathway to students shifting to clinical laboratory science from other fields through accelerated credentialing.

As a local leader in testing and lab services, Truetox is committed to the integrity and furtherance of toxicology education. Located in Garden City Park, the company is dedicated to creating and maintaining a strong talent base in New York State to combat both the current shortage of lab personnel and help resolve the most pressing issues in fighting substance use disorders and the opioid addiction crisis.

Truetox fought to pass the bill, allowing for a Restricted License in Clinical Toxicology, and the License has not only benefited Truetox but all other Clinical Toxicology Departments/Laboratories in the Greater New York Area will benefit from their commitment to change the law surrounding Clinical Laboratory Technologist inclusions.

