Creators of the Zero Leak Magnetic Valve Will Announce Innovative and Lifesaving 'Lethal Service' Valve Technology at Upcoming Valve World Americas Expo in Houston, Texas

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial technology company ZL INNOVATIONS, creators of the "Zero Leak, Zero Emissions, Zero Maintenance" magnetic circuit-based valve system, announce the introduction of the next stage in sustainable magnetic valve technology by ZL Innovations Lead Engineer Ned Davis when he speaks at the upcoming Valve World Americas Expo & Conference held in Houston, Texas on Oct. 13 and 14 at the George Brown Convention Center.

ZL Innovations has extended its patented Zero Leak magnetic valve technology into the ultra-critical Lethal and Severe Services valve market including industrial applications that utilize toxic materials, often at high temperatures and pressures. It is the ultimate test of valve mechanicals and seal integrity because leaks and failures can put the plant, workers and even communities at risk. ZL Innovations CTO Ned Davis commented, "We have had several manufacturing partners and customers encourage us to offer a Lethal Services solution, because our sustainable Zero Leak Valve technology eliminates the stem and stem seal completely - allowing the valve to be welded shut if desired, completely eliminating the potential for leakage. Also, mechanical integrity is assured by using only properly matched component metals." The prototype valve that will be presented is made from the Monel single phase alloy, which is particularly resistive to hydrofluoric acid and is employed in alkylation units.

ZL Innovations CEO Bob Ward says of Ned's upcoming talk, "We are excited and honored to be presenting the benefits of our new Lethal Service valve to the larger manufacturing community at the upcoming Valve World event. We are expecting a warm welcome for this needed breakthrough in this critical application."

Ned Davis will be presenting the innovative Magnetically Actuated Lethal and Severe Service Valve during the "Fugitive Emissions - Emerging Technologies" section of the Conference from 3 pm to 5 pm on Oct. 14.

Contact:

Robert "Bob" Ward, CEO, ZL Innovations

503-975-6600

info@zlinnovations.com

About ZL INNOVATIONS

ZL INNOVATIONS, based in Portland, Oregon, are creators of the Sustainable Zero Leak Magnetic Valve. Dr. Edward "Ned" Davis and four colleagues founded the Maui Innovation Group in 2013. The team has worked on magnetic valves, gearing, couplings, and related technologies for over eight years. This work culminated in the creation of the Sustainable Zero Leak Magnetic Valve, with the capability of being able to handle high temperatures and corrosive working fluids and to completely prevent valve leaks for the working life of the valve. In 2020 the team was expanded and ZL Innovations was formed to optimize the potential of the Zero Leak Magnetic Valve.

