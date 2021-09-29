L.B. Foster Company to Present at Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on October 6, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference. The Company’s presentation will begin at 8:45 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.



A video webcast, presentation slides, and a video replay will be available online. The replay will remain available for 90 days. A webcast registration link will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page. Presentation slides will also be posted on the L.B. Foster Investor Relations Page on the day of the event.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of its customers’ challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

