Sales Prodigy Steve Goodwin Releases His New Coaching Program

DERBY, England, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Goodwin, known as "sales pro Steve", launches his own coaching program after closing over $4,000,000 million in sales for multiple award-winning entrepreneurs.

"Sales at its core is two things: communication and problem solving," says Steve Goodwin. "Most people shy away from the term 'sales', but in reality we are all salespeople."

Steve was working an ordinary sales job, making cold calls. He was dealing with endless lists, hundreds of calls a day, people hanging up, and verbal abuse — just to strike a lucky few. Until one day, he put a stop to it.

He committed to learning how to become a sales expert and has invested over $100,000 into his own personal development to make life better. At the same time, this sales genius used his newly-found knowledge and natural talent to earn high-ticket commissions.

And during that time, Steve was mentored by the famous Grant Cardone. Globally respected, Cardone is the best-selling author of the 10X Rule, sales trainer, speaker, and entrepreneur. Also, he was named #1 marketer to watch in 2017 by Forbes Magazine. Aspiring elite salespeople and business moguls want to learn from Grant Cardone — which is exactly what Steve did.

Having worked as the sales arm for various entrepreneurs, and after years of learning and gaining experience, he finally managed to come up with a number of effective ways to create a full pipeline of prospects. His ability to do this with finesse is highly recognized and admired by others. "The best salespeople have a full pipeline," says Steve Goodwin.

Steve has since worked with multiple industry leaders and top digital marketers. Some of them include Shaqir Hussyin (over 30 million with sales funnels), Rudy Mawer, (Tai Lopez business partner), Mike Barron (two comma club award winner), Ben Oberg, Jonny Bradley, Ryan Wegner, even fit pro Lewis Harrison, and many more.

His innovative methods combine proven and trusted old-school ways with modern solutions and creativity. That way, he designs a perfect approach for 21st-century customers. For instance, he can optimize free tools, such as Facebook and Messenger profiles, to gain endless prospects (without paying for ads).

