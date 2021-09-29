Baltic Horizon Fund: Euroclear agreement will end in 12 months

English Estonian

Euroclear Sweden AB has notified, due to a strategic decision by Nordea Bank Abp to exit its Nordic sub-custody business, of terminating the affiliation agreement for keeping Baltic Horizon Fund units registered with its book entry system in Sweden. The agreement will be terminated in 12 months, on 30 September 2022. Northern Horizon Capital AS will immediately engage into negotiations with Euroclear Sweden AB and Nasdaq Stockholm to agree upon a new infrastructure solution for Swedish traded units and keep the investors informed.



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

