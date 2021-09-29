Kodi Coin is Ready to 'Pitch' A Gem in the Crypto Space with the First Ever Marketing Agency

Cape Coral, Florida, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodi Coin ($KODI) is soon to launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network and will ignite a new wave of utility-based cryptocurrencies. The fundamentals behind $KODI are simple: By holding your tokens, you will continue to earn more $KODI tokens which will be deposited directly into your crypto wallet. But Kodi doesn’t stop there.



A great indicator of longevity and growth goes beyond a cryptocurrency’s tokenomics. While the reflections earned by holding a currency is appealing to investors, there needs to exist some form of utility to avoid stagnancy. Kodi answers this in the form of bringing the first ever Advertisement Agency to the BSC Network. On top of this, they will be launching their BETA version Entertainment Network which will operate as an outlet to promote their marketing clients through.

The Advertisement Agency will be a subsidiary company of Kodi, operating under the brand name ‘Pitch’. In its infancy, the focus will be on catering to crypto projects both inside and outside the BSC space before establishing a presence outside of crypto. The Pitch Agency is a one-stop-shop for all of your project’s marketing needs. With a tailored campaign designed around your key message, their team will help to deliver a unique marketing plan. They create both voice and video commercials, as well advertisements and banners, entirely in-house. Through their vast connections in the crypto space, they will also function as a middle-man to a variety of influencers and promotional services. If your project needs it, Pitch will have it at a more than affordable price.

With a stern vetting process in place, every project Pitch works with will be heavily analyzed and must obtain our stamp of approval as a “safe” project to give potential investors the utmost confidence. If a crypto project doesn’t have a certified audit but wants the services of Pitch, a bundle will be available to have an audit done through their partners at Brewlabs. Pitch is also partnered with some of the most well trusted, safe-trading centric projects the BSC has to offer in Whale Hunters and RiseUp. With the aid of their wallet tracking and rug screening software, Kodi is going to help pave the way for a much safer economic environment for all investors to participate in.

So, what exactly is the Kodi Entertainment Network? The BETA version will implement a 24/7 radio show that will stream through multiple platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. Scheduled programs will be played daily and consist of interactive podcasts, games & prizes, live concerts, and much more. This is only the appetizer, as Kodi will be developing a multifaceted platform of their own that will host all services. Kodi is using this platform not only as a method of entertainment for their holders, but a place for all investors to learn more about crypto and safe trading. It will also function as a means to promote the clients of Pitch via AMAs and commercial breaks.

While fundamentals are important, the core team behind any project is the true driver of its success. One of the most interesting aspects of Kodi is how and why this team united in building this token. To preface this, understanding the current unregulated crypto space is a necessity.

As the BSC network grows, the number of decentralized cryptocurrencies is growing with it. While the opportunities for crypto wealth are apparent with the recent rise of projects like Safemoon and Shiba Inu, a dark cloud continues to loom over it in the form of scams.

Ask anyone who actively invests in this realm and they’ll have a similar story. A token launches with enthusiastic investors looking to contribute in spreading the good word and bam; the developers behind it find a way to steal everyone’s money and ruin it all. The team behind Kodi met as investors in a BSC project that suffered this very fate.

Determined to right a wrong, this group of motivated individuals came together to develop a cryptocurrency of their own. One that would be founded on total transparency and ethical actions. A project that would be treated as a legitimate business and have the foundation behind it to grow into a household name. And thus, Kodi Coin was born!

The team brings together cultures and backgrounds spanning all across the world. They reside in the countries of North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. What makes them unique isn’t just their global reach, but the talents they bring to the project. Of the six members, there is at least one professional by trade in the following fields: marketing management, professional voice acting, graphic design, human resource management, and international business relations.

Kodi doesn’t just hope to be another run of the mill token in a space that’s slowly becoming oversaturated. They’re looking to make a splash with their innovative utility fused with classic reflections tokenomics.

As the Kodi team likes to put it, this is a project where all crypto enthusiasts bear-long!

Learn more by visiting their website and following them on social media:



Main Website: https://kodicoin.com

Pitch Agency: https://pitchit.agency.com

Telegram: https://t.me/kodicoinofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kodi_Coin

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kodicoin/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/kodicoin/



