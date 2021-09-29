Fluxys Belgium - 29 September 2021 7.30 p.m. - Regulated information: results for the first half of 2021

Regulated information: information on key events in the first half of 2021 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium
- Regulated turnover fell to €277.9 million (compared with €284.2 million in the first half of 2020) and net profit rose to €38.3 million (compared with €36.6 million in the first half of 2020)
- Fluxys Belgium comes together to help those affected by flooding
- Ready for the network of the future to transport hydrogen and CO2
- On track to halve our greenhouse gas emissions by 2025
- Transmission volumes down
- LNG terminalling
- Shipping traffic remains strong, loading operations for LNG trailers almost double
- Additional send-out capacity fully booked
- Bio-LNG available in the near future
- Construction of additional regasifiers with seawater and extra truck-loading bays
- Storage: tariff reduction and new innovative range of services
