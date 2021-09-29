Fluxys Belgium - 29 September 2021 7.30 p.m. - Regulated information: results for the first half of 2021

| Source: Fluxys Fluxys

Brussels, BELGIUM

Regulated information: information on key events in the first half of 2021 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium 

  • Regulated turnover fell to €277.9 million (compared with €284.2 million in the first half of 2020) and net profit rose to €38.3 million (compared with €36.6 million in the first half of 2020)
  • Fluxys Belgium comes together to help those affected by flooding
  • Ready for the network of the future to transport hydrogen and CO2
  • On track to halve our greenhouse gas emissions by 2025
  • Transmission volumes down
  • LNG terminalling
    • Shipping traffic remains strong, loading operations for LNG trailers almost double
    • Additional send-out capacity fully booked
    • Bio-LNG available in the near future
    • Construction of additional regasifiers with seawater and extra truck-loading bays
  • Storage: tariff reduction and new innovative range of services 

Fluxys Belgium press release - results for the first half 2021