Fluxys Belgium - 29 September 2021 7.30 p.m. - Regulated information: results for the first half of 2021

Regulated information: information on key events in the first half of 2021 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium

Regulated turnover fell to €277.9 million (compared with €284.2 million in the first half of 2020) and net profit rose to €38.3 million (compared with €36.6 million in the first half of 2020)

Fluxys Belgium comes together to help those affected by flooding

Ready for the network of the future to transport hydrogen and CO 2

On track to halve our greenhouse gas emissions by 2025

Transmission volumes down

LNG terminalling Shipping traffic remains strong, loading operations for LNG trailers almost double Additional send-out capacity fully booked Bio-LNG available in the near future Construction of additional regasifiers with seawater and extra truck-loading bays

Storage: tariff reduction and new innovative range of services

