GetResponse Launches Free-Forever Plan for Businesses Building Their Online Presence

GDAŃSK, Poland, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetResponse , the complete online marketing software, announces the launch of the Free-Forever plan - a suite of free marketing tools. With this plan, businesses and entrepreneurs have the chance to start or move their business online. Then they can attract their first leads and grow their business via the GetResponse platform completely free of charge.

Businesses operating offline need a solution to help them build their online presence and attract their first leads - both quickly and at a low cost. That's why GetResponse decided not to charge companies that are just starting to develop their website. The free solution allows businesses to set up a mobile-friendly website on their own domain and includes contact and sign-up forms to attract their first leads. Once a list of contacts is created, users can begin nurturing and converting leads utilizing free email marketing tools. With the Free-Forever plan, companies can access everything they need to execute a comprehensive marketing strategy using GetResponse's complete online marketing platform.

"After 20 years of using the MarTech platform in a free trial model, we decided to offer various purchasable products in a freemium model. We want to contribute significantly toward increasing the share of businesses that promote their services online," explains Simon Grabowski , CEO and Founder of GetResponse. "Our goal is to be fair and provide businesses with real support. No tricks, no hidden costs, no credit card required, and no time limit. It's for free. Forever."

Features included in GetResponse Free:

Free Website Builder Build and host one website with up to 10 subpages in no time using the AI-creator or choose one of 300 industry templates 5GB bandwidth per month Connect a domain or use a free one



Free Lead Generation Software Build and host 1 landing page Use signup and contact forms to get new leads Space for up to 500 contacts



Free Email Marketing Software Send unlimited emails to contacts Use drag-and-drop creator to build emails Access to a rich library of predesigned email templates



After capturing their first leads, businesses can incrementally expand their marketing efforts by investing in marketing automation, autoresponders, conversion funnels, and omnichannel campaigns.

About GetResponse

Founded in 1997, GetResponse , the complete online marketing platform, has more than 20 years of experience empowering businesses to garner tangible results. Along with 24/7 customer support available in eight languages, GetResponse features more than 30 tools: email marketing, website builder, conversion funnel, marketing automation, live chats, webinars, paid ads, and more.

