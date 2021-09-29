Proactive news headlines including Crypto, Musk, BlueRush, Playgon Games, Kintara and Marble Financial

New York , Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Cryptocurrencies will never be destroyed, says Musk click here
- BlueRush announces partnership with Doxim, a leading customer communications management and engagement technology provider click here
- NetCents Technology announces addition of Frank Amaro and Jason Dukowski as its new independent directors click here
- Vuzix signs distribution agreement with Acuraflow and receives initial Smart Glasses order click here
- CO2 GRO announces US$30K sale of its CO2 Delivery Solutions technology to Arizona greenhouse grower click here
- Playgon Games aggregator SWINTT brings on three new operators; increasing global count to 20 click here
- Global Energy Metals prepares for drilling at its Lovelock Cobalt-Nickel-Copper project in Nevada click here
- GlobeX Data to feature ads for its Sekur product on two billboards in New York City click here
- Bam Bam Resources contracts driller for the Majuba Hill copper project click here
- Nextleaf Solutions awarded new US patent covering cannabis oil refinery design; gets big reorder for Glacial Gold click here
- Ayurcann Holdings wins first purchase order from Saskatchewan click here
- Adastra Holdings introduces 99% THC-free pure CBD isolate click here
- LeanLife Health announces appointment of Daniel Cruz as the company's new chief financial officer, effective September 13, 2021 click here
- Stifel GMP lifts Maverix Metals target price following gold stream and partnership deal with Auramet click here
- Kintara heads into new fiscal year with strengthened balance sheet click here
- Mountain Valley MD enters into a letter of intent to complete a licensing agreement with Red White & Bloom Brands click here
- BetterLife Pharma obtains TD-0148A neurological receptor binding data for IND-enabling pharmacology studies click here
- Gaming Realms inks deal to distribute 4ThePlayer games in United States click here
- Marble licenses its proprietary Marble Connect API with Vinn Auto click here
- ESE Entertainment says subsidiary in deal to distribute motion platforms and simulators for professional racing drivers, esports competitors click here
- Heritage Cannabis sees fiscal 3Q revenue rise by 114% as it expands its product portfolio and distribution in Canada click here
- Mirasol Resources discovers “drill-ready” copper-gold targets at its Osiris project in Chile click here
- Nextech AR Solutions says Marcum LLP has been appointed as its new independent auditor at the company’s request click here
- Mindset Pharma identifies additional next-generation 5-MeO-DMT-inspired lead candidates click here
- Nerds On Site maintains full-year revenue despite coronavirus disruption click here
- Major Precious Metals says Neo Exchange has granted final approval for listing of the company's common shares click here
- African Gold Group posts updated DFS for Kobada project in Mali, which shows "very attractive economics" click here
- Cloud DX announces appointment of Simon Selkrig as its chief financial officer click here
- American Manganese successfully upcycles EV battery black mass into NMC-811 cathode precursor click here
- Fobi signs $240,000 data consulting agreement with Canadian cannabis retailer Kiaro Holdings click here
