B.C. firm commissions $50,000 painting by acclaimed Indigenous artist to mark Truth & Reconciliation Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel, an independent investment counsellor for institutional, private wealth and First Nations clients, today announced it has commissioned a $50,000 work of art by acclaimed Coast Salish artist, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, to honour children from residential schools and promote healing for individuals, families and communities.



Over the past decade, Indigenous communities have become an integral part of Vancouver investment firm, Dixon Mitchell, which manages institutional assets for several First Nations clients. As Dixon Mitchell’s connections to these groups have naturally deepened, so have its efforts to support fundraisers and other initiatives, including and awarding the DM Indigenous Student Award each year.

Through the firm’s contacts at the Vancouver Art Gallery, and Macaulay & Co. Fine Art, it secured Paul, a globally recognized artist of Coast Salish heritage. The artist agreed to take part in the project and will soon begin work on an original painting of children returning home.

“When it was announced that September 30th was set aside as National Day for Truth & Reconciliation, we decided to launch a project to mark the historic event,” said Don Stuart, EVP of Dixon Mitchell. "We are grateful that Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun has agreed to share his vision for this initiative. In addition to his pedigree as an artist, he is a passionate advocate for contemporary Indigenous issues in Canada."

“My idea for this work is depicting children, all dressed in orange, walking back home in a spirit form,” said Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun. “This completes a spiritual journey that hopefully gives a little bit of closure for their memories.”

Once the painting is complete, it will be put up for auction with all proceeds going to the Orange Shirt Society and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, organizations that work tirelessly to both provide support for those affected and to help chart a brighter path forward.

