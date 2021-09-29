President Andy Dorsey to Retire After 13 Years Leading Front Range Community College

Westminster, CO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Front Range Community College (FRCC) President Andy Dorsey today announced his plan to retire at the end of June 2022 after a 29-year career with FRCC and serving as president for 13 years. With campuses in Fort Collins, Longmont, and Westminster—and a center in Brighton—Front Range is the state’s largest community college with over 28,000 students annually.

“I could not have asked for a more rewarding career,” said Dorsey. “I feel very lucky and blessed to have been able to serve with so many passionate, smart people, dedicated to making a difference in students’ lives.”

Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia extended his congratulations and appreciation to President Dorsey for his years of service. “He will be tremendously missed,” said Garcia. “Andy has been an incredible asset to the college, to its students, and to the community. We are grateful for all he has done, in particular for his devotion to improving the learning environment for students through student services, capital improvements, and new academic programs.”

Dorsey came to FRCC in 1993 as a part-time faculty member in Psychology, and then in 1996 became the first full-time faculty member hired for the original Longmont campus. He subsequently served as dean and vice president before being named president in 2009. During his years at FRCC, Dorsey was the recipient of many accolades and has a long list of accomplishments attributed to him.

Under Dorsey’s leadership, FRCC has been recognized as one of the top community colleges nationally for the success of students who transfer to four-year colleges and for success in online learning. Dorsey also has been instrumental in promoting partnerships with business and industry, including over a dozen new degree or certificate programs and the opening of the state-of-the-art Center for Integrated Manufacturing in Longmont, and construction of the Health Care Careers Center in Fort Collins. Other notable accomplishments include:

Developing a collegewide philosophy of inclusion that included creating an Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Council (EIDC) and hiring the first Executive Director of Equity and Inclusion.

Creating a variety of new supports for teaching excellence, including instructional coach positions designed to support instructors and faculty, college-wide student learning outcomes, and a teaching development program for part-time instructors that has trained over 350 instructors.

Major renovations at each campus to provide a better learning environment for students.

CCCS will announce details about the search for FRCC’s next president, including how the community can participate, in the coming weeks.

About Front Range Community College

FRCC offers more than 100 degree and certificate programs from locations in Boulder County, Larimer County, Westminster, Brighton, and online. FRCC is a member of the Colorado Community College System.

About CCCS

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education and workforce development, delivering thousands of programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 35 locations across Colorado. The System’s open-access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to high-quality, affordable higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy, and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college www.cccs.edu.

