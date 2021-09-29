Affinor Growers Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI OTCQB: RSSFF) announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2021, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Financial Filings”) were not filed by the required filing deadline of September 28, 2021 (the “Filing Deadline”). The Annual Financial Filings are late due to unforeseen delays in the completion of the Company’s audit.



The Company’s staff are working diligently with its auditors and the Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Annual Financial Filings within the next three weeks.

The Company has voluntarily applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order related to the Company’s securities to be imposed the management of the Company to trade securities of the Company. The management cease trade order will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed. All other securityholders will still be able to trade in the securities of the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, the Company intends to provide information in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

