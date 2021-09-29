Kforce Secures New Headquarters in Midtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc., a solutions firm that specializes in technology and other professional staffing services, announced today that they have signed a lease for its new headquarters in Midtown Tampa. Kforce is proud to have honored its commitment to stay in Tampa. The Firm will occupy the fifth floor of Midtown West, one of four office buildings planned for the 22-acre, $500 million mixed-use development. The 10-year-lease goes into effect October 2022.



Kforce, one of the largest publicly traded companies in Tampa Bay, announced the sale of its Ybor headquarters in April. Its executive leadership team immediately started searching for a state-of-the-art space that aligns with its future hybrid work environment. Kforce has operated remotely since March 2020, but the lease signing does not mean employees will be required to return to the office five days a week or on a regular rotational basis. Instead, Kforce is taking an “office occasional” approach whereby employees are encouraged to come into the office for interactions best done in person, such as team building, client collaboration and training. Otherwise, Kforce intends for its employees (Kforcers) to continue to work remotely, leveraging the technology and processes the Firm has deployed over the past 18 months, enabling them to build an optimal life-work balance. Kforcers’ workdays will shift seamlessly between Midtown Tampa, their home offices, a coffee shop or wherever their day takes them.

“Our new headquarters, and all that Midtown has to offer, truly compliments our office occasional approach and the future of our firm,” Kforce President Joe Liberatore said. “We’re building a culture of flexibility and choice empowered by trust and technology.” Midtown Tampa, located off Interstate 275 between downtown and Tampa International Airport, provides a host of amenities for Kforce employees to enjoy. It’s home to 11 restaurants, 13 retailers, a hotel and the largest Whole Foods Market in Tampa Bay.

“We are thrilled that Kforce has chosen Midtown West as its new corporate headquarters,” said Dan Woodward, Senior Vice President and Tampa Market Leader for Highwoods Properties. “Kforce is a powerful addition to the area that further rounds out the diverse mix of leading national corporations, high-end retailers, and local restaurants, and we are looking forward to seeing the added momentum they will bring to Midtown.”

Kforce was one of the first major Tampa Bay employers to commit to a hybrid work environment after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to turn remote overnight. “This vision comes directly from our people, who are thriving with this newfound freedom,” Liberatore said. “We’ve given them the flexibility to design their best lives, and they responded with a record-setting year.”



Learn more about why Kforce is a destination employer.

About Kforce Inc.

Kforce Inc. is a solutions firm that specializes in technology and other professional staffing services. Each year, we provide meaningful opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with approximately 3,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. At Kforce, our promise is to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing. For more information, please visit our website at www.kforce.com.

