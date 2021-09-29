Landec Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Quarterly net loss of $9.5 million, EBITDA of $1.1 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million



Reiterates Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two operating businesses, Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. and Curation Foods, Inc., reported results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended August 29, 2021. Looking forward, Landec’s strategy to continue to create shareholder value is to seek to deliver against its long-term targets, strengthen its balance sheet, drive top-line growth at Lifecore, and selectively invest in innovation and growth while implementing strategic priorities to improve operating margins at Curation Foods.

CEO COMMENTS:

“We had a strong start to fiscal 2022 with a first quarter performance that was highlighted by a 7% increase in consolidated gross profit and a 42% increase in adjusted EBITDA, both of which were achieved despite the planned reduction in total revenue generated by our Curation Foods segment related to our continued strategic contraction of that business during the quarter and fiscal 2021,” stated Dr. Albert Bolles, Landec’s President and CEO. “I’m pleased with our ability to drive adjusted EBITDA growth at both of our operating segments in our fiscal first quarter. Improvement at Lifecore was primarily driven by an advantageous product mix while Curation Foods demonstrated the anticipated improved gross margin that we’ve been working towards as a result of Project SWIFT. While inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges continue to impact the food industry, the operational improvements we’ve made in the Curation business continue to help us mitigate their effects and we are reiterating our full year fiscal 2022 guidance.”

FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2022 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenues of $128.8 million, a planned decrease of 5.1% year-over-year

Gross profit of $17.5 million, an increase of 7.2% year-over-year

Net loss of $9.5 million, which includes $2.7 million of restructuring and other non-recurring charges such as legal expenses, net of tax

Diluted net loss per share of $0.32; adjusted diluted net loss per share of $0.23, which excludes $0.09 per share of restructuring and other non-recurring charges, net of tax

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million, compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period

Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period

Curation Foods segment adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million, compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period



FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS:

Fiscal first quarter 2022 results compared to fiscal first quarter 2021 are as follows:

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per-share data) Three Months Ended Change August 29, 2021 August 30, 2020 Amount % Revenues $ 128,788 $ 135,643 $ (6,855 ) (5 ) % Gross profit 17,519 16,347 1,172 7 % Net loss (9,477 ) (11,000 ) 1,523 14 % Adjusted net income (loss)* (6,732 ) (3,199 ) (3,533 ) (110 ) % Diluted net loss per share (0.32 ) (0.38 ) 0.06 16 % Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share* (0.23 ) (0.11 ) (0.12 ) (109 ) % EBITDA* 1,065 (7,460 ) 8,525 N/M Adjusted EBITDA* $ 4,422 $ 3,110 $ 1,312 42 % * See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release for more information and for a reconciliation of certain financial information.

Revenues decreased $6.9 million, or 5.1%, year-over-year, which was primarily a result of a 6.2% decrease in Curation Foods segment revenues, partially offset by a 0.7% increase in Lifecore segment revenues, each as described below.



Gross profit increased $1.2 million, or 7.2%, year-over-year, and gross profit margin increased approximately 160 basis points to 13.6% compared to 12.1% in the prior year period.

Net loss decreased $1.5 million to a loss of $9.5 million for fiscal first quarter, which includes $2.7 million of restructuring and non-recurring charges, net of taxes, related to consolidating and optimizing operations associated with Project SWIFT. This compares to a net loss of $11.0 million in the prior year period, which includes $7.8 million of restructuring and non-recurring charges, net of tax, related to consolidating and optimizing operations associated with Project SWIFT. Excluding these restructuring and non-recurring charges, adjusted net loss was $6.7 million for the fiscal first quarter, compared to adjusted net loss of $3.2 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of $3.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.3 million, or 42.2%, year-over-year, to $4.4 million for fiscal first quarter 2022 which excludes restructuring and other non-recurring charges. This compares to adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million in the prior year fiscal first quarter. At the segment level during fiscal first quarter 2022, Lifecore generated $2.3 million in adjusted EBITDA, which represents an increase of $0.8 million versus the prior year period and Curation Foods generated $3.0 million in adjusted EBITDA, which represents an increase of $0.6 million versus the prior year period.

SEGMENT RESULTS:

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended Change August 29, 2021 August 30, 2020 Amount % Revenues: Curation Foods $ 106,836 $ 113,839 $ (7,003 ) (6)% Lifecore 21,952 21,804 148 1% Total revenues $ 128,788 $ 135,643 $ (6,855 ) (5)% Gross profit: Curation Foods $ 11,755 $ 11,345 $ 410 4% Lifecore 5,764 5,002 762 15% Total gross profit $ 17,519 $ 16,347 $ 1,172 7% Net (loss) income: Curation Foods $ (2,128 ) $ (8,271 ) $ 6,143 74% Lifecore 580 112 468 N/M Other (7,929 ) (2,841 ) (5,088 ) (179)% Total net loss $ (9,477 ) $ (11,000 ) $ 1,523 14% EBITDA: Curation Foods $ 1,759 $ (6,097 ) $ 7,856 (129)% Lifecore 2,291 1,457 834 57% Other (2,985 ) (2,820 ) (165 ) (6)% Total EBITDA $ 1,065 $ (7,460 ) $ 8,525 N/M

Lifecore Segment:

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended Change August 29, 2021 August 30, 2020 Amount % Revenue: CDMO $ 17,789 $ 16,488 $ 1,301 8 % Fermentation 4,163 5,316 (1,153 ) (22 ) % Total revenue $ 21,952 $ 21,804 $ 148 1 %

Lifecore is the Company’s CDMO business focused on product development and manufacturing of sterile injectable products. Lifecore continues to expand its presence in the robust CDMO marketplace by utilizing its specialized capabilities to partner with and provide value added services to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Lifecore continues to drive growth and profitability with a focus on building its business development pipeline, maximizing capacity and advancing product commercialization for innovative new therapies that improve patients’ lives.

In the fiscal first quarter 2022, Lifecore realized total revenues of $22.0 million, or a 0.7% increase versus the prior year period driven by a 7.9% increase in its CDMO business, partially offset by a 21.7% decrease in its fermentation business.

Lifecore drove a $0.8 million increase in gross profit year-over-year and gross margin increased to 26.3% compared to 22.9% in the prior year period.

Curation Foods Segment:

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended Change August 29, 2021 August 30, 2020 Amount % Revenue: Fresh packaged salads and vegetables $ 89,496 $ 96,179 $ (6,683 ) (7 ) % Avocado products 16,962 17,017 (55 ) — % Technology 378 643 (265 ) (41 ) % Total revenue $ 106,836 $ 113,839 $ (7,003 ) (6 ) %

Curation Foods is the Company’s natural food business. Curation Foods is focused on providing access to innovative and nutritious 100% clean ingredient plant-based food. Through the execution of Project SWIFT – the Company's value creation program that aims to strengthen the Curation Foods business by simplifying the business, improving operating cost structure, and enhancing profitability with a focus on higher margin products – the Company believes that it is on a clear path towards improving the overall financial performance of Landec, enhancing its ability to drive long-term shareholder value.

Curation Foods realized total revenues of $106.8 million for the fiscal first quarter. The total segment revenues decreased 6% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by the planned reduction in Curation Foods’ legacy vegetable and tray business in connection with Project SWIFT and COVID-19 pandemic headwinds. The pandemic has delayed customer store resets and the penetration of new product innovations, and continues to pressure the foodservice channel. As a result, the fresh packaged salads and vegetables business revenue decreased $6.7 million, or 7%, to $89.5 million. The avocado products business was flat with revenues of $17.0 million.

Curation Foods generated gross profit of $11.8 million, which increased 3.6% year-over-year largely due to planned improvements in product mix and operational efficiency. Gross margin of 11.0% compares to 10.0% in the prior year period, which is consistent with the Company’s expectations to achieve steady-state segment gross margins in the range of 11% to 14% for full year fiscal 2022. The Company remains committed to improving segment gross margin and is focused on this metric as a key performance indicator.

CASH FLOW & BALANCE SHEET

Cash provided by operations was $0.8 million for the first fiscal quarter ended August 29, 2021 compared to cash provided by operations of $17.0 million in the prior year period. Cash from investing activities improved $38.0 million versus the prior year fiscal first quarter, primarily driven by proceeds from the sale of its Windset investment of $45.1 million. Capital expenditures were $7.9 million for the first fiscal quarter ended August 29, 2021 compared to $4.6 million in the prior year fiscal first quarter. Cash used in financing activities was $39.0 million for the first fiscal quarter ended August 29, 2021 driven by payments on our term debt, compared to $17.0 million in the prior year fiscal first quarter.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 million as of August 29, 2021. Total debt at fiscal first quarter end was $155.8 million, consisting of its line of credit and long-term debt, compared to $193.9 million at fiscal 2021 year end, May 30, 2021.

FISCAL 2022 OUTLOOK:

Excluding restructuring and other nonrecurring charges, tax implications and any unforeseen potential impact from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is reiterating its full year fiscal 2022 guidance, which is detailed below with growth figures that are compared to fiscal 2021:

Revenue from continuing operations:

Consolidated Revenues: range of $545 million to $554 million (flat to +1.8%)

Lifecore segment: range of $105 million to $108 million (+7% to +10%)

Curation Foods segment: range of $440 million to $446 million (-1.4% to 0.0%)



Adjusted EBITDA:

Consolidated: range of $33.3 million to $35.5 million (+6% to +13%)

Lifecore segment: range of $26 million to $27 million (+6% to +10%)

Curation Foods segment: range of $12 million to $13 million (+9% to +18%)

Other (Corporate Expense): range of ($4.5) million to ($4.7) million

Seasonality:

From an adjusted EBITDA perspective, the Company now anticipates that less than 30% of its annual consolidated adjusted EBITDA will be generated in its fiscal first half. This is due to customer inventory re-balancing at Lifecore as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which results in relatively flat year-over-year revenue growth in the first half of fiscal 2022 followed by an anticipated substantial double-digit growth in the second half of fiscal 2022 at Lifecore. From a gross margin perspective, the Company expects Lifecore to realize a lower gross margin rate in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to the first half of fiscal 2021 due to product mix. At Curation Foods, the Company continues to expect annual adjusted EBITDA growth in segment gross margin, which is expected to meet its steady-state target of 11% to 14% for the full fiscal year 2022. However, the Company now expects to face inflationary pressures beginning in the second quarter that it believes will be offset by price increases and cost saving initiatives in the second half of fiscal 2022. Despite these incremental headwinds, the Company still expects Curation Foods to achieve segment gross margin improvement in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.



Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains non-GAAP financial information, including with respects to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA, Curation Foods segment adjusted EBITDA, Other segment adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share. The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliations” in this release for definitions of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA, Curation Foods segment adjusted EBITDA, Other segment adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share, and those reconciliations.

The Company has disclosed these non-GAAP financial measures to supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude/include certain items that are included in the Company’s results reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful additional information to investors about trends in the Company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to the potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded/included. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

LANDEC CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value) August 29, 2021 May 30, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,447 $ 1,295 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 61,956 70,013 Inventories 69,415 69,663 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,591 7,350 Total Current Assets 142,409 148,321 Investment in non-public company, fair value — 45,100 Property and equipment, net 180,460 179,559 Operating leases 14,299 20,827 Goodwill 69,386 69,386 Trademarks/tradenames, net 25,328 25,328 Customer relationships, net 10,295 10,792 Other assets 3,442 3,611 Total Assets $ 445,619 $ 502,924 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46,355 $ 47,569 Accrued compensation 9,173 12,304 Other accrued liabilities 10,855 7,996 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,054 3,889 Deferred revenue 1,216 1,130 Line of credit 32,000 29,000 Total Current Liabilities 103,653 101,888 Long-term debt, net 123,833 164,902 Long-term lease liabilities 17,072 23,611 Deferred taxes, net 4,091 6,140 Other non-current liabilities 3,105 3,599 Total Liabilities 251,754 300,140 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 29,462 and 29,333 shares

issued and outstanding at August 29, 2021 and May 30, 2021, respectively 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 165,725 165,533 Retained earnings 29,103 38,580 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (992 ) (1,358 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 193,865 202,784 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 445,619 $ 502,924





LANDEC CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended August 29, 2021 August 30, 2020 Product sales $ 128,788 $ 135,643 Cost of product sales 111,269 119,296 Gross profit 17,519 16,347 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 2,826 2,508 Selling, general and administrative 15,939 17,903 Restructuring costs 2,562 8,404 Total operating costs and expenses 21,327 28,815 Operating loss (3,808 ) (12,468 ) Dividend income — 281 Interest income 27 8 Interest expense, net (7,917 ) (3,109 ) Other (expense) income, net 109 (21 ) Net loss before tax (11,589 ) (15,309 ) Income tax benefit 2,112 4,309 Net loss $ (9,477 ) $ (11,000 ) Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.32 ) $ (0.38 ) Shares used in diluted per share computation 29,424 29,242





LANDEC CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended August 29, 2021 August 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,477 ) $ (11,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization of intangibles, debt costs, and right-of-use assets 5,054 5,102 Stock-based compensation expense 620 892 Provision (benefit) for expected credit losses 60 35 Deferred taxes (2,138 ) (4,349 ) Net gain on disposal of property and equipment held and used 16 (11 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment related to restructuring, net (92 ) 6,005 Other, net (70 ) 21 Changes in current assets and current liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 7,997 11,144 Inventories 248 6,313 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,697 ) 1,353 Accounts payable 1,517 917 Accrued compensation (3,131 ) (139 ) Other accrued liabilities 2,838 613 Deferred revenue 86 125 Net cash provided by operating activities 831 17,021 Cash flows from investing activities: Sale of investment in non-public company 45,100 — Purchases of property and equipment (7,913 ) (4,623 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,082 4,855 Net cash provided by investing activities 38,269 232 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (41,388 ) (8,030 ) Proceeds from lines of credit 8,000 11,000 Payments on lines of credit (5,000 ) (19,400 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (132 ) (512 ) Taxes paid by Company for employee stock plans (428 ) (82 ) Net cash used in financing activities (38,948 ) (17,024 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 152 229 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,295 553 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,447 $ 782 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment on trade vendor credit $ 1,994 $ 978

Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliations

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP financial measures. We define EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before certain restructuring and other non-recurring charges. We define adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share as net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, respectively, before certain restructuring and other non-recurring charges, net of tax. The table below presents the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and other supplemental information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above for further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures.

(Unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended August 29, 2021 August 30, 2020 Net loss $ (9,477 ) $ (11,000 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 7,890 3,101 Income tax benefit (2,112 ) (4,309 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,764 4,748 Total EBITDA 1,065 (7,460 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1) 3,357 10,570 Total adjusted EBITDA $ 4,422 $ 3,110





(Unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended August 29, 2021 August 30, 2020 Net loss $ (9,477 ) $ (11,000 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges, net of tax (1) 2,745 7,801 Adjusted net loss $ (6,732 ) $ (3,199 )





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended August 29, 2021 August 30, 2020 Diluted net loss per share $ (0.32 ) $ (0.38 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges, net of tax, per diluted share (1) $ 0.09 $ 0.27 Adjusted diluted net loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.11 )





(Unaudited and in thousands) Curation

Foods Lifecore Other Total Three Months Ended August 29, 2021 Net (loss) income $ (2,128 ) $ 580 $ (7,929 ) $ (9,477 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 1,376 (20 ) 6,534 7,890 Income tax (benefit) expense (679 ) 183 (1,616 ) (2,112 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,190 1,548 26 4,764 Total EBITDA 1,759 2,291 (2,985 ) 1,065 Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1) 1,195 — 2,162 3,357 Total adjusted EBITDA $ 2,954 $ 2,291 $ (823 ) $ 4,422 Three Months Ended August 30, 2020 Net (loss) income $ (8,271 ) $ 112 $ (2,841 ) $ (11,000 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 1,376 — 1,725 3,101 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,612 ) 35 (1,732 ) (4,309 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,410 1,310 28 4,748 Total EBITDA (6,097 ) 1,457 (2,820 ) (7,460 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1) 8,464 — 2,106 10,570 Total adjusted EBITDA $ 2,367 $ 1,457 $ (714 ) $ 3,110





(1) During fiscal year 2020, the Company announced a restructuring plan to drive enhanced profitability, focus the business on its strategic assets, and redesign the organization to be the appropriate size to compete and thrive. This included a reduction-in-force, a reduction in leased office spaces, and the sale of non-strategic assets. Related to these continued activities, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company incurred (1) $4.9 million of restructuring charges, primarily related to the impairment of Office Leases and other restructuring related consulting and legal costs and (2) $0.8 million of certain non-recurring charges, primarily related to potential environmental and compliance matters at Curation Foods’ Avocado Products factory in Silao, Mexico, and other restructuring related legal and consulting costs.

