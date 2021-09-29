SP Plus Corporation Named as NPA’s Innovative Organization of the Year

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, was named Innovative Organization of the Year by the National Parking Association (NPA).



SP+ was recognized for the development and deployment of its Sphere™ brand of technology products by its in-house team of mobility, marketing, technology, digital strategy and revenue management professionals.

“SP+ is honored to be recognized by the NPA for our role as an innovator in the parking industry. Delivering the Sphere™ suite of technologies has been a great accomplishment for our company and for advancing the evolution of our overall industry into a data-rich, technology partner,” said Jeff Eckerling, Chief Growth Officer at SP+.

Using sophisticated parking, traffic and travel modelling, Sphere™ delivers critical applications that drive end-to-end mobility at parking or transportation facilities—from customer acquisition and purchases to operational logistics and data reporting. Sphere technologies were designed to streamline facility access and expand digital commerce through touchless capabilities for interactions, reservations and payment transactions. Clients have access to SP+’s full suite of technology solutions, facility and data management through a centralized source.

Sphere™ Product Lines by SP+:

Sphere Commerce™ is a cloud-based parking management system supporting B2C payment options, including Parking.com, Mobile POS, Valet and Enforcement.

is a cloud-based parking management system supporting B2C payment options, including Parking.com, Mobile POS, Valet and Enforcement. Sphere Remote™ maximizes operational efficiency via a single remote operation and automated in-lane solution, including Remote Management.

maximizes operational efficiency via a single remote operation and automated in-lane solution, including Remote Management. Sphere iQ™ offers clients an intelligence platform with critical insights and management using Analytics, MySpot, Rate Survey and Admin.

offers clients an intelligence platform with critical insights and management using Analytics, MySpot, Rate Survey and Admin. Sphere Express™ is designed to make travel easier for the aviation, cruise and hospitality industries, including Remote Airline Check-In, Luggage Delivery and Aviation Services.

is designed to make travel easier for the aviation, cruise and hospitality industries, including Remote Airline Check-In, Luggage Delivery and Aviation Services. Sphere Custom™ creates a customized client offering, including Parking Guides, Tenant Portals and Mobility Applications.



SP+ was officially recognized as NPA’s Innovative Organization of the Year at the All Stars Innovation Awards Luncheon in Las Vegas, Nevada, held on September 28, 2021.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for their clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.