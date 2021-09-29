Streamline Health® to Present at Fall Harvest – Best Ideas From the Buy-Side

Virtual Presentation on October 6, 2021

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM, “Streamline”), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and financial performance, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually October 5-8, 2021.

Streamline is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 6th at 10:30 AM ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay .

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net .

About the MicroCap Rodeo Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its fourth “Best Ideas” conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha. Investors can register online here