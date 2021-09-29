Associa Partners with Move For Hunger The Great Giveback Charitable Initiative

Dallas, TX, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, partnered with national hunger non-profit, Move For Hunger, to help the fight against food insecurity. Through Associa’s The Great Giveback: Working together to fight hunger and feed neighbors initiative, both employees and clients donated nearly eight tons of food and thousands of dollars to those in need.

Inspired by the volunteerism of the community association boards of directors, The Great Giveback is an annual endeavor that encourages employees to support vibrant communities by helping those in need. According to Move For Hunger, more than 42 million Americans are food insecure and rely on the 200 food banks and 63,000 pantries across the US to meet their need. To help fill those pantries Associa united across its branch locations for a company-wide food drive.

Participating branches selected a local food bank and coordinated a collection of nonperishable food items. Move For Hunger provided expert guidance and resources to help facilitate successful food drives, coordinated delivery with their network of movers, and created an online donation platform for Associa team members, vendor partners, and residents in the communities they serve. The Great Giveback provided donations to 39 food banks and pantries across 15 states and two Canadian provinces.

“Associa is dedicated to supporting strong communities, and our team members go above and beyond to help those in need,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “We are so thankful for Move For Hunger’s partnership on making this year’s The Great Giveback a success, and so proud of the boundless compassion of our employees and communities who worked together to fight hunger and feed our neighbors.”

"On behalf of Move For Hunger, we truly appreciate everyone who contributed their time and hard work to Associa's Great Giveback Campaign," said Samantha Hymowitz, community engagement manager for Move For Hunger. "With more people visiting food banks than ever before, every donation means we can meet the increased demand and provide meals that are greatly needed for those who are struggling with hunger."

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. They have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachments