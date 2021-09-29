CORRECTION – Velan Inc.: Announcement

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Wednesday, September 29th by Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN), please note that in the first paragraph, the announcement date for the second quarter's financial result was changed from Wednesday, September 29, 2021 to Thursday, October 7th, 2021. The corrected release follows:

Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that, on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2021.



The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-768-2878 and quoting the reservation number 21998213. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21998213 then follow the system prompts.

For further information please contact:

Yves Leduc, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (438) 817-9917

or

Benoit Alain, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (514) 917-6454

Fax: (514) 748-8635

Web: www.velan.com