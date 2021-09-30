Santa Clara County REALTORS®️ Foundation Launches the Down Payment Assistance Fund

San Jose, Calif, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation (SCCRF), the charitable arm of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® (SCCAOR), is excited to share the launch of the Down Payment Assistance Fund to assist Santa Clara County first-time homebuyers in attaining homeownership.





On October 1-2, 2021, the Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation will be joined by former San Francisco Forty Niners players, including Dwight Hicks, Saladin Martin, Rick Gervais, Carlton Williamson, William Ring, Tim Collier, Ron Ferrari and other Superbowl champions joining SCCRF for Legends Alumni Weekend to raise funds in support of the SCCRF Down Payment Assistance Fund.





On Friday, October 1st, a fundraiser will be held at Topgolf San Jose from 3 – 8pm, with a player Meet & Greet from 3 - 4pm and the Tournament from 4 - 7pm. Then on October 2nd, a fundraising dinner will be held at Fleming’s Steakhouse in Santa Clara at 6pm. This special engagement will be an evening of cocktails, dinner, networking, and silent auction. The Legends Alumni will be in attendance for both events and all proceeds will benefit the Downpayment Assistance Fund. For more information about the upcoming events and the SCCRF Down Payment Assistance Fund, please visit, www.sccrfoundation.org/dpa-fund.





The Fund will benefit Santa Clara County homebuyers with an Area Median Income (AMI) no more than 100%. To qualify, a beneficiary must be a first-time homebuyer and the purchase price cannot be above $1.1 million. The awarded funds are in the form of a grant, therefore repayment is not required.





“The Santa Clara County REALTORS ® Foundation is excited to share our new Foundation Grant Program, designed to assist our local workforce in attaining homeownership,” said Cheryl “CJ” Javier, Vice-Chairwoman of the Foundation. She added, “We take great pride to be able to serve the community that we work and live in!”





The SCC REALTORS® Foundation is the charitable arm of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®, which is made up of over 6,000 REALTORS® and Affiliates in and around the Bay Area. The SCC REALTORS® Foundation aims to bring organized real estate together by investing in neighborhoods and making a difference by helping families, revitalizing communities, and assisting in disaster relief.





To learn more about the Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation (SCCRF), visit www.sccrfoundation.org.





To learn more about the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® (SCCAOR), visit www.sccaor.com.