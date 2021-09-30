Tim Davis Presents Sale of Unique Oceanfront Hamptons Home on the Prestigious 'Billionaire Lane'

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Situated on one of the most prestigious streets in The Hamptons, 346 Meadow Lane is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a unique estate on the highly-coveted Hamptons shoreline.

This beachside home has the air of an English countryside cottage with its rounded, wood-shingled roof reminiscent of thatching, but boasts an impressive 5,000+ square-feet of contemporary living on 200 feet of pristine beach frontage. The home shares its esteemed Meadow Lane address with a number of prominent estates owned by celebrities, CEOs and Wall Street executives, on one of the most secluded and exclusive pieces of shoreline in The Hamptons.

Designed by the prominent architectural team of Beyer Blinder Belle of Met Breuer museum and Empire State Building fame, the home has interiors by the late Andrée Putman, renowned French designer. The home is currently owned by Phyllis Pressman, wife of late Barneys New York Chairman Fred Pressman, who was the son of Barney's founder, Barney Pressman.

The exterior of the home embodies old-world charm and feels like it was peeled off the pages of a fairy tale, while the interior is a master-class in contemporary comfort. A dramatic spiral staircase leads to a second floor with an open concept living area, a large terrace and a dining room with fireplace. The three-story interior features banks of windows in circular bays, a gourmet chef's kitchen and stunning ocean views, while outside the pool terrace, extensive decks and wrap-around porches provide for endless opportunites for outdoor, seaside living.

The finishes in the seven bedroom estate exude luxury oceanside sensibility - soft, white-washed wood accents complement clean gray and white stone, and touches of metal accent both. Natural light flows through each living space thanks to generous windows and sprawling open-concept design. A 53-foot pool, tennis court, two-car garage with an artist studio and inviting circlular drive complete this distinctive coastal estate.

For more information about 346 Meadow Lane or other available Hamptons properties, visit www.TimDavisHamptons.com, call (631) 702-9211 or email tgdavis@corcoran.com.

