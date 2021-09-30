Ghent, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Biotalys Strengthens Executive Team with the Appointment of Patrick McDonnell as Chief Business Officer

Patrick joins from BASF, Global Business Development

Patrick will lead Biotalys’ business activies from Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina (US)

Ghent, BELGIUM and Research Triangle Park (NC), UNITED STATES – 30 September 2021 – Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an AgTech company focused on addressing food protection challenges to enable a more sustainable and safer food supply, today announces the appointment of Patrick McDonnell as Chief Business Officer, effective 4 October 2021. Patrick will be based in Biotalys’ offices in Research Triangle Park (RTP), the heart of US AgTech activities, in North Carolina.

Patrick joins the company from BASF, where he worked as Global Lead Business Development for Agricultural Products. He brings more than 30 years of experience in sourcing and implementing innovative solutions to agriculture, within various legacy companies of BASF, Bayer and Syngenta. He is an expert in go-to-market strategies and has launched many fungicides, insecticides and herbicides in different sales and marketing roles.

Over time, Patrick has developed an expertise in biosolutions for greenhouses, in crops as diverse as mushrooms and citrus. Recently, he has been pioneering digital solutions in the global pest control industry, one of the key innovations aimed at helping growers to apply more targeted crop protection products to make agriculture more sustainable.

Previously, Patrick set up his own plant nursery business where he established strong relations with growers and suppliers and experienced first hand what the needs of the agricultural community are to protect their crops against pests and diseases.

Patrick studied at John Carroll University, Cleveland, Ohio, where he received a Degree in Biology and Chemistry.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Patrick in as our new Chief Business Officer. His extensive experience in business development and innovative agricultural solutions will be invaluable as we look to further leverage the potential of our proprietary AGROBODY Foundry™ platform,” commented Patrice Sellès, Chief Executive Officer at Biotalys. “We look forward to Patrick leading our business development and go-to-market initiatives that will contribute to our future growth.”

“Following its successful listing earlier this year on Euronext Brussels, Biotalys has kept a clear focus on its strategy to achieve sustainable options for food protection that may potentially be used across the entire food supply chain,” added Patrick McDonnell, newly appointed Chief Business Officer of Biotalys. “I very much look forward to working closely with the team to support the development of much needed biological solutions for the future of food protection.”

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys has developed a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

