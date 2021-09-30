Company announcement 22/2021

Green Hydrogen Systems invites for a conference call with reference to company announcement 21/2021 adjustment of guidance 2021

Kolding, Denmark, 30 September 2021 – Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient electrolysers used in the on-site production of hydrogen based on renewable energy, invites for a conference call with reference to company announcement 21/2021 adjustment of guidance 2021.

Conference call details

In connection with the announcement of the guidance adjustment for 2021, Green Hydrogen Systems will host a conference call. The conference call will take place 30 September 2021 at 8:30-8:55 CET.

Click here to join the meeting

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MGU5MzVlYmYtNTQ5ZC00YjY3LTgxMDktMWYyYzk1Nzg5NDZh%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22904e2f8f-5832-43bf-aea8-7cbfde1c5d4c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2297af47dd-b5e8-4043-bb6a-18471e400d45%22%7d

DK: +45 32 72 67 06

UK: +44 20 3855 5195

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

