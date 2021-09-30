Starter to Host IDO of Blockchain Gaming Platform Enjinstarter

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Community-driven launchpad Starter (https://starter.xyz) that supports interoperability of Initial DEX Offering (IDO) launches across several major blockchains, today announced the launch of EJS utility token of Enjinstarter, a launchpad that will help creators and game developers to run capital-raising campaigns and build communities simultaneously.

Built on Enjin’s Jumpnet, Enjinstarter’s proprietary platform provides the tools to support game developers' to power their blockchain strategy and in-game economy while serving as a platform to issue tokens and raise capital through the sale of virtual items such as NFTs and other in-game items. The platform’s incubation program, through the support of its partner network, will support projects with strategy, fundraising support, marketing and community development.

“Enjinstarter is Starter's first Ethereum IDO. Working closely with Enjinstarter will allow us to engage with the Enjin ecosystem and grow our collective exposure,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at Starter. “Enjinstarter's suite will include a launchpad offering IGOs, token and campaign management and a gamified approach towards community growth.”

“We are honored to be Starter’s pioneer IDO on Ethereum and we are looking forward to a long-term partnership with Starter with a hope to bring more projects to do collective launches with Starter,” said Prakash Somosundram CEO and cofounder of Enjinstarter. “We selected Starter as one of our joint platforms as they have been one of the pioneers in this space. They have also enabled IDOs on various chains and we believe that the market needs would require projects to be cross-chain.”

The token distribution, which will be hosted concurrently on other launchpads as well, will enable the platform to perform efficiently, encourage quality projects and infrastructure to be built in the long term, creating an ecosystem token that is focused on creating value for the community.

The gaming industry is currently worth $175.8 billion and is expected to cross $250 billion in the next five years, once it evolves into blockchain gaming, growing at a CAGR of 7.2 percent a year. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are revolutionizing how value can be further added and transferred in the gaming industry.

While the platform will allow projects to raise capital fairly and transparently, NFTs are at the core of Enjinstarter and it will showcase how NFTs can catalyze a new era in digital ownership. Built on ENJIN’s Jumpnet, the platform will offer carbon-negative NFTs and without gas fees.

Enjinstarter is backed by an experienced team of crypto veterans and early pioneers in the NFT space including Maxim Blagov, Shashwat Gupta, Witek Radomski, Gabby Dizon, Garlam Won, and Clement Wong.

For more information about Starter hosting Enjinstarter IDO, please visit https://starter.xyz/.

About Starter

Starter (https://starter.xyz) is a multi-chain community-driven launchpad, supporting the interoperability of IDO launches on 7 blockchains (Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Fantom, and Avalanche) and providing projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles, complex KYC requirements and a manual selection process. Starter consists of four separate branches: venture arm Starter.capital, decentralized launchpad Starter.xyz, decentralized exchange StarterSwap.xyz, and token vesting and liquidity locking StartVesting.xyz.

About EnjinStarter

EnjinStarter is a launchpad focused on blockchain games, NFTs, and the Metaverses. We are focused on building an ecosystem for Enjin and Efinity, bringing together a community of innovative developers and content creators to develop strategies for utilizing digital assets in their games and projects. For more information, visit Enjinstarter.com

