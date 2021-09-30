Smarttech247 and Armis announce strategic partnership to offer full visibility and real time detection for OT/ICS and IoT Assets

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smarttech247 , the multi award-winning MDR cybersecurity organisation and Armis , the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership to offer their global customers the opportunity to increase asset visibility, security and threat detection across their entire ecosystems. With IT and IoT increasingly converging on OT environments, it’s not enough anymore to simply identify OT devices – this approach will not give these organisations the full picture needed to combat modern cybersecurity threats.



The strategic partnership with Armis enables Smarttech247 to seamlessly enhance their current offering to deliver 100% visibility across all assets and device types . Customers can subsequently identify risks and gaps with a simple integration that will allow them to not only focus on their managed devices but also their new unidentified environment of unmanaged OT/ICS and IoT devices.

"This partnership will give our customers greater visibility and a bird’s eye view over the whole organisation. Armis will build on our cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement to all assets within our clients’ environments,” explained Raluca Saceanu, COO at Smarttech247.

The partnership will provide increased value to clients looking for consolidation of monitoring and security analysis for IoT/ICS/OT environments. Smarttech247 will add the Armis security platform to its cybersecurity offerings to bring customers real-time detection tactics and techniques and allow them to benefit from Armis’ unique ability to see all assets across a client’s ecosystem.

“Smarttech247 enabled the seamless integration of the Armis platform into our security platforms. This integration significantly increased our asset visibility and security analysis across our OT/ICS environment. It also allows us to monitor not only our managed devices but also our new, unidentified environment of unmanaged OT/ICS, loT devices,” said Luis Cunha, Head of Security Engineering and Operations at Aptiv.

“Strategically this partnership will benefit our shared customers and prospects, allowing a wider user community access to our collective award-winning abilities. One of the biggest risks firms are facing today is from unseen, unmanaged and legacy connected devices that many organisations have little and incomplete visibility of, let alone the know-how to manage them. Having complete, real-time visibility of all devices coupled with Smarttech247 will benefit our customers by giving them all the information they need to make better risk-related decisions,” said Jamie Andrews, EMEA Partner Director at Armis.

In the recent Mitre Engenuity Att&ck Evaluations Armis provided 100% visibility of all IT, IoT & OT/ICS assets with real-time detection of all initial access and lateral movement. In addition, Armis also achieved 100% coverage of all known ICS threat tactics.

About Smarttech247

Smarttech247 is a multi-award-winning cybersecurity organization that provides innovative solutions to global companies. The Smarttech247 MDR (Managed Detection & Response) solutions include advanced cyber defence products and services designed to help global organizations mitigate against the risks of cybercrime.

For more information and press inquiries, contact Ruth Lanigan rlanigan@smarttech247.com

About Armis

Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information about Armis visit www.Armis.com