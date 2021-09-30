Worldwide Thin film and Printed Battery Industry to 2026 - Featuring Enfucell, Ultralife and Blue Spark Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin film and Printed Battery Market by Battery Type (Disposable and Rechargeable), Voltage (Below 1.5V, 1.5V to 3V and above 3V), Application (Wearable Devices, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, and Others) and Geography-Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thin-film and Printed Battery Market is evaluated to reach the rate of 24.6% CAGR by 2026. Thin film and the printed battery are advanced technologies that deliver real power suitable for less-power disposable applications. In terms of economical and environmentally, these batteries are considered safer than lithium batteries and are adapted in a wide range of applications.

Thin film and printed batteries are primarily used in wearables, biometric monitoring devices, perishable goods monitoring, smart labels & tags, and many more. Few major factors propelling the thin film and printed battery market globally are increasing the requirement of thin-film and printed batteries in the healthcare sector and the rising penetration of wearable electronic devices such as smart clothes, smartwatches, glasses, and e-textiles. Further, key beneficiary industries in this market are personal care, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and cosmetic patches. On the contrary, the huge costs incurred in developing printed flexible batteries are restricting the thin film and printed battery market.

As in the thin film and printed battery market for battery type, the rechargeable type segment has the major share in the market. Rechargeable batteries are mostly suitable for consumer electronics devices and are used in medical devices, wireless sensors, and wearable devices. A continuous research and development activity by several research institutions and companies to cut down the overall costs of these batteries is also anticipated to fuel the segment growth over the upcoming years.



The market is further segmented by voltage. The 1.5 v type is the dominant segment in this segmentation. This is due to the huge demand for the below 1.5 v thin-film batteries from various applications such as smart cards, toys, medical patches, and RFID tags.



As per the application of thin-film and printed batteries, these batteries are mostly used in wearable devices, including fitness trackers, smart clothing, and other devices since these devices have limited space. This is due to the enhanced recharging rate, compact design of the thin film & printed battery, and it is safe compared to other lithium batteries. The factors mentioned above are boosting the growth of the market in this segment.



Based on geography, the North American region substantially contributes to the thin film and printed battery market. This is attributed to the increasing research and development activities and technological innovations in this region. Increasing demand for wearable devices is the key factor contributing to the market growth in this region.



The rising deployment of wireless healthcare monitoring systems and mobile medical devices plays a very prominent role in the growth of the thin film and printed battery market globally. Various hospitals are adapting numerous technologies such as mobile health applications, sensors, and remote patient monitoring to enhance healthcare delivery. Moreover, surging demand for small-sized batteries with better energy storage will again propel the global market growth.



The major vendors of the thin film and printed battery market are as follows-Fullriver Battery New Technology Co., Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Enfucell Oy Ltd., Ultralife Corporation, Blue Spark Technologies, BrightVolt, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Apple Inc., and Panasonic Corporation.



Henceforth, the usual secondary batteries may fulfill the energy requirements of wearable devices, but they struggle to obtain flexibility, thinness, and lightweight. Since the thin film and printed batteries are the solutions for the above requirements for small devices.

The study describes the inclusive analysis of the thin film and printed battery market size with the recent trends and future estimations to explain the impending investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the aspects which accelerate and retrain the market size is also included in this report.

The market's quantitative analysis is provided to assist shareholders in capitalizing on the possible market opportunities.

This study further includes an extensive analysis of the market's key segments, which helps understand market trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Battery Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Disposable

5.3. Rechargeable



6. Voltage: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Below 1.5V

6.3. 1.5V to 3V

6.4. Above 3V



7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Wearable Devices

7.3. Medical

7.4. Consumer Electronics

7.5. Smart Cards

7.6. Others



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Fullriver Battery New Technology Co., Ltd.

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Offerings

10.2.4. Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. Enfucell Oy Ltd.

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Offerings

10.3.4. Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. Ultralife Corporation

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Offerings

10.4.4. Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. Blue Spark Technologies

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Offerings

10.5.4. Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. BrightVolt, Inc.

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Offerings

10.6.4. Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. LG Chem Ltd.

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financial Overview

10.7.3. Product Offerings

10.7.4. Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. Apple Inc.

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Offerings

10.8.4. Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. Panasonic Corporation

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Offerings

10.9.4. Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy



11. Analyst Opinion



12. Annexure



