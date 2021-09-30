DKBinnovative Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named DKBinnovative to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fifth annual list and research report track the managed security service market's ongoing growth and evolution.

"Our team works diligently to stay at the forefront of the ever-changing world of cybersecurity," said Keith Barthold, CEO of DKBinnovative. "We are thrilled and humbled by this recognition."

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate DKBinnovative on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyber-attacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance : MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year's report.

: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year's report. Geography : Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.

: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries. Profits : 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.

: 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020. Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.

About DKBinnovative

DKBinnovative provides reliable and highly secure managed IT solutions that simply work—and accelerate your business. With a special emphasis on cybersecurity and compliance, they accelerate workforce productivity through a proven proprietary process, guaranteed to deliver measurable end-results most organizations have never experienced. With DKBinnovative as your IT partner, you can focus on core objectives and the clients or patients you serve, while they work tirelessly to improve your IT every single day. DKBinnovative is currently seeking strategic acquisition opportunities. Learn more at www.dkbinnovative.com.

Contact:

Lauren Yates

lauren@thinkwellconsulting.com

703.593.3184

Related Images











Image 1: DKBinnovative logo





DKBinnovative logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment