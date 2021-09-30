ShortDot's James.bond and 007.bond Domain Names Are for Sale at Dan.com

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two highly sought-after domain names, James.bond and 007.bond, are now listed for sale at Dan.com. Single-word, first name, and short domain names have always been seen as premium products on the internet. In fact, 'James' is one of the most popular first names in the world with an estimated 5.2 million people named James in the United States alone.

Similarly, 007 is a distinctive three-number premium short domain name that is easy to recall and build a powerful online brand with. If history is any indication, James.bond and 007.bond should attract quite a few offers given the numerous notable names and three-number domains in the past that account for some of the highest domain sales. 114.com sold for $2.1MM, 770.com for $343,000, 787.cc for $51,000, and James.com for $440,000.

Anyone can buy the James.bond and 007.bond domain names. Lars Jensen, CEO & Founder at ShortDot SA said, "We're super excited to release these premium .bond names for exclusive sale through Dan.com. Both James.bond and 007.bond are truly amazing domain names that are extremely hard to come by and we think this is a great way to find the right buyers."

The domain sale will be facilitated by Dan.com and upon successful payment, the domain will be transferred to the winning bidder's Dan.com account. Both domain names, James.bond and 007.bond, will renew at the then current .bond renewal prices. While the buyer will be paying a premium for the name when purchasing it; each year of renewal will be the standard .bond renewal price. Interested parties can learn more by visiting www.james.bond and www.007.bond.

ShortDot SA, the domain registry that owns and operates the .bond domain extension, has contracted with Dan.com to facilitate this sale. ShortDot SA has listed the prices for each of these domains. Any questions about the sale of James.bond and 007.bond can be directed to Kevin Kopas at sales@nic.icu.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment