Verisk Named a 2021 UK’s Best Workplace™ in Tech by Great Place to Work®

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global data analytics provider Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) has been named a 2021 UK Best Workplace™ in Tech by Great Place to Work®. One of just 10 super large organisations to achieve this honour, the award recognises Verisk as a workplace committed to ensuring employees are able to reach their full potential.

Verisk’s position on this prestigious list is driven by the company’s score in the Great Place to Work® Trust Index Survey©, which reflected Verisk’s commitment to building a community of support and an inclusive, trusting work environment. Across the organisation, employees reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as physical and mental wellbeing, fairness, camaraderie and trust in leadership. The organisation provides an array of wellness programs and resources to promote the physical, mental and financial wellbeing of employees.

Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer said: “Verisk’s customers rely on us for insights that guide their businesses and innovations that shape their industries. To continuously meet their needs, our teammates must feel valued, supported and empowered every day. This recognition celebrates our team’s efforts to create an inclusive and engaging culture, that places our colleagues in the center, and challenges us to build on this momentum for a best-in-class experience.”

Verisk has also been recognised by Great Place to Work UK as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women as well as Best Workplace™ for Excellence in Wellbeing, which evaluates employee experiences and views on work environment, financial security, mental and physical health, interpersonal relationships, work-life balance and fulfillment at work. Verisk has also earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world including the United States, India and Spain and was honored on the UK, Spain and New York Best Workplaces lists.

As Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, explains: “Those within the UK’s tech space who have actively prioritised building a positive employee experience and supported their people’s personal wellbeing are the ones we’re proud to celebrate today. In this fourth year of recognising UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech, many of these firms experienced rapid growth, but never lost sight of their values. They maintained their mantra of ‘putting people first’, often finding innovative and creative solutions to drive their great workplace culture remotely.”

Globally, the Best Workplace™ survey is the largest survey of workplace cultures and people practices. The methodology that creates the various Best Workplaces™ rankings is one of the most rigorous and highly sought after – and regarded as the ‘gold standard’ of employer awards. Great Place to Work® UK administered their research-backed Trust Index© employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based tech employees to determine their Best Workplaces™ list.

# # #

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work . For more: Verisk.com , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .