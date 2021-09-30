Liteye Awarded $7M Contract to Support Deployed C-sUAS Systems

Centennial, Colorado, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Colorado — Liteye Systems, based in Denver Colorado, has been awarded a $7,000,000 multiple-year contract to administer contracted logistics support to Counter UAV Defense Systems (C-AUDS) deployed to USAFE-AFAFRICA.

Liteye will implement on-site Field Service Representative (FSR) support across the AFRICOM and EUCOM theaters of operations, providing USAFE-AFAFRICA Subject Matter Expertise and material solutions to maintain equipment required to mitigate Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). Objectives of the service team will be to increase indications and warnings, enhance the U.S. security defense posture, enable the freedom of movement, increase partnership capacity and interoperability, and foster global security and stability throughout the Areas of Responsibility (AOR). The Liteye services team will provide 24/7 reach-back support, training, and system updates to ensure that the systems remain effective against the threats that are continuously increasing in complexity.

“Liteye is proud to support the Air Force counter-drone mission in EUCOM and AFRICOM,” said Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye, “As unmanned platforms proliferate the air and ground in the battlefield, assuring these defense systems are operational 24/7 and continuing to advance to meet the ever-evolving threat is mission-critical.”

Liteye’s C-sUAS solutions can be layered with multiple effectors and battle management systems to Detect, Track, Identify and Defeat, threats operating in the Air, on the Ground, on the Surface, and within the Electromagnetic Spectrum. Liteye C-AUDS C-sUAS systems were contracted to the USAF between 2018 – 2020 to provide detection, tracking, and identification of Group 1 & 2 UAS in a range of combat environments spread out across the globe. The drone threat has been growing exponentially every year with attacks not only against military targets but critical infrastructure such as airports, oil refineries, and cities. Liteye’s subject matter experts discover new technologies that protect vital IP and assets at all levels of a site. Since 2016 Liteye’s counter-drone systems have been protecting lives on the battlefield.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com): Founded in 2000, Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS) systems, manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats.

