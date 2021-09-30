Global Green Roof Market Size By Product, Application, Geographic Scope and Forecast 2021-2028

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Roof Market Size By Product, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Green Roof Market was valued at USD 1.24 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.16% from 2021 to 2028.



The Global Green Roof Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Green Roof Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



The high adoption of green roofing materials especially in residential areas and tax advantage offered to private companies by governments globally are the major factors driving the growth of the green roof market. The green-roofs market is expected to be driven by the decline in global warming due to green roofs. The implementation and popularity of the green-roof concept are acquiring traction around the globe as it helps in lowering the temperature on roofs, thereby decreasing the ambient temperature. This is achieved by increasing plants on rooftops that help absorb the radiation from the sun and reduce the urban heat island effect.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Green Roof Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Green Roof Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Green Roof Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Green Roof Market.



The "Global Green Roof Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Bauder Ltd, 9.4 Green Roof Blocks, Optigrun International AG, Sempergreen Group, Onduline Group SAS, and others.





4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Green Roof Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 the Growing Awareness Regarding Green Roofing Systems by Green Roof Projects (Grp) in Residential Areas

4.2.2 Implementation of Green-Roof Concept Helps in Lowering the Temperature on Roofs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 a Greater Expense Than Traditional Roofs

4.3.2 Higher Structural Loads

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Increase in Residential Construction and Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries

4.4.2 Tremendous Growth in Infrastructure and Expansion of the Manufacturing Sector

