Flash and XPoint Memory Applications and Market Forecasts to 2026 - End-use Markets, Shipments, Market Shares by Vendor, and More

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flash and XPoint Memory Applications and Markets: 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flash and XPoint memory component demand usage is analyzed in this annual study. This major update provides an integrated memory/storage end-use market segmentation in the consumer, mobile and computing markets. It forecasts the serial NOR, NAND, 3D NAND, and XPoint/NVRAM usage by density in over 195 end-use applications.

Both Flash component types are forecast for revenue, units, ASPs and Mbits/Gbits within each of the 90+ application segments. Serial NOR is forecast separately for over 50 applications since it is taking over the parallel NOR market.

Also in the report, the compute market examines the use of Flash cache, server-side SSDs, All Flash Arrays, and storage SSDs for the client and cloud/data center/enterprise end-use markets.

Companies Mentioned

Adesto

Cypress

EON

Fidelix

GigaDevice

Infineon

Intel

ISSI

Kioxia

Macronix

Matsushita

Microchip

Micron

NEC

On Semiconductor

PowerChip

Puya Semiconductor

Samsung

SK Hynix

Sky High

SMIC

WDC

Winbond

XMC

Key Topics Covered

1 Key Findings

2 Methodology

3 Flash NVM Memory Market Forecast

3.1 Overall Flash/XPoint Memory Market Forecast

3.2 NOR, NAND and XPoint Shipments

3.3 End-Use Market Shipments

3.4 Flash Revenue Forecast by Geographic Region

3.5 Flash Revenue by Voltage

4 A Market Perspective on Mobile Storage

4.1 The Electronic Device Market

4.1.1Function-based Market Segmentation

4.1.2 Device-based Market Segmentation

4.1.3 Use Model-based Market Segmentation

4.1.4 Memory/Storage Function-based Market Segmentation

4.1.5 Market Segmentation Summary

4.2 Market Segmentation Summary for Memory/Storage

4.3 IoT to Data Center - Memory/Storage Market Segmentation

5 A System Architecture Perspective on Mobile Computing

5.1 Market-Driven System Architecture Development

5.2 System Architecture Impact on Mobile Storage

6 A System Architecture View to Memory/Storage Convergence

6.1 Memory/Storage Convergence Enables Hybrid Cognitive Computing

6.1. System Architecture Assumptions

6.2 Positioning SCM within Storage Systems

6.3 Working Memory and Hot Storage Merge

7 End-Use Markets

7.1 Serial NOR End-Use Markets

7.2 Mobility End-Use Market

7.2. Cell Phones

7.2. Bluetooth I/O

7.2.3 Wearable TWS, Cameras, AR/VR Glasses

7.2.4 Watch

7.2.5 Wearables Fitness

7.3 CONSUMER

7.4 Personal IoT

7.4.1 Digital Cameras

7.4.2 Digital Camcorder

7.4.3 Digital Voice Recorders

7.4.4 MP3 Music Players

7.4. Personal Media Player

7.4. Photo Albums

7.4.7 Electronic Books, Directories

7.4.8 Games - Handheld, Portable, Organizers, and Dictionaries

7.4.9 Toys

7.4.10 Projectors

7.5 Connected Home IoT

7.5.1 Digital Home (Internet of Things)

7.5.2 Television

7.5. Set Top Box

7.5.4 DVD ROM and Players/Recorders

7.5.5 Blu Ray DVD ROM and Players/Recorders

7.5.6 UHD DVD Players and Recorders

7.5.7 Games - Consoles

7.5.8 Fax, Word Processors, Office Machines

7.5.9 Cordless/DECT/VoIP Phones

7.6 COMPUTING

7.7 CLIENT COMPUTING

7.7.1 Personal Computer, Workstation, Server, and Notebooks

7.7.2 Notebook Computing - Flash Cache and SSD

7.7.3 Tablets/iPad

7.7.4 Netbooks

7.7.5 Nettops

7.7.6 Printers

7.7.7 Webcams

7.7.8 LCD/LED Monitors

7.7.9 Modems

7.7.10 Audio and Graphic Cards

7.8 Cloud/Enterprise Computing

7.8.1 Servers

7.8.2 Servers - Side Storage

7.8.3 Solid State Drives (SSD)

7.8.4 Hard Disk Drives

7.8.5 Network Systems - NIC, Hub, Router, Switches, ATM

7.8.6 Network Memory Modules

7.9 TRANSPORTATION

7.9.1 Automotive

7.9.2 Digital Radio

7.9.3 Global Positioning Systems (GPS)

7.9.4 UAV/Drones

7.10 INDUSTRIAL (Internet of Things)

7.10.1 Meters, Sensors, Embedded, Controllers, Signage, Kiosks, Point-Of-Sale

7.10.2 Smart Cities: Smart Buildings, Infrastructure, Utilities, Network Computing

7.10.3 Games - Arcade

7.10.4 3D Printers

7.11 GOVERNMENT

7.11.1 Data Recorder, Inflight Entertainment/Communications, Guidance, Command & Control, Combat Computer Systems, Security/Identity Tags



8 Flash Shipments

8.1 Flash/XPoint Revenue Shipments by Density

8.1.1 NOR Revenue Shipments

8.1.2 Serial Flash Revenue Shipments

8.1.3 XPoint/NVRAM Memory Flash Revenue Shipments

8.1.4 NAND Revenue Shipments

8.1.Combo Revenue Shipments

8.2 Flash Unit Shipments

8.2.1 NOR Flash Unit Shipments

8.2.2 ML NOR Flash Unit Shipments

8.2.3 Serial Flash Unit Shipments

8.2.4 SCM Memory - XPoint/NVRAM Unit Shipments

8.2.5 NAND Flash Unit Shipments

8.2.6 ML NAND Flash Unit Shipments

8.2.7 TL, 3D and eML NAND Flash Unit Shipments

8.2. SPI NAND Flash Unit Shipments

8.2. Combo Flash Unit Shipments

8.3 Flash Average Selling Price

8.3.1 NOR Flash ASP

8.3.2 ML NOR Flash ASP

8.3.3 Serial Flash ASP

8.3.4 XPoint/NVRAM ASP

8.3.5 NAND Flash ASP

8.3.6 ML NAND ASPs

8.3.7 TL, 3D and eML NAND ASPs

8.3.8 SPI NAND ASPs

8.3.9 Combo Flash ASPs

8.4 Flash Shipments by Gigabits/Megabits

8.5 Flash Megabit Shipments by Density

8.6 Flash Price per Megabit/GB by Density

9 Flash Memory Market Shares by Vendor

10 Appendix A

11 Appendix B: Biography



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fmt8p