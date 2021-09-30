Edge AI Hardware Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device, Processor, End-user, Function, Power and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edge AI Hardware Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device, Processor (CPU, GPU, ASICs), End-user, Function (Training, Inference), Power (Less Than 1W, 1-3 W, 3-5 W, 5-10W, More Than 10W) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global edge AI hardware market is projected to grow from 920 million units in 2021 to 2,080 million units by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2026.
The key factors contributing to the growth of the market include growth in demand for low latency and real-time processing on edge devices, emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing, reduction in data storage and operations cost, Increase in enterprise workloads on the cloud and rapid growth in the number of intelligent applications.
The market for wearables in edge AI hardware market could grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The wearables segment could witness fast growth during the forecast period. This high growth rate could be attributed to the augmentation of features among wearables. Wearables are becoming smarter, and the inclusion of AI and edge computing could further enhance their capabilities.
The market for consumer electronics is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period in edge AI hardware market
The consumer electronics segment holds a major share in terms of volume. This is due to the rising consumer spending and demand for consumer electronics. The demand for smartphones, smart wearables, and other devices is witnessing strong growth. Moreover, the innovation and development of new use cases for edge AI could lead to the high growth of consumer electronics in the edge AI hardware market.
Edge AI hardware market in the APAC is expected to witness a robust growth during 2021-2026
In APAC, China is the largest market for artificial intelligence, followed by Japan; this makes the region an attractive market for edge AI hardware applications. The presence of a large number of manufacturing companies, along with the strong presence of automobile and electronics and semiconductor companies, in China and Japan drives the growth of the edge AI hardware market in APAC.
Applications such as smartphones, industrial robots, and automotive have huge potential. With the growing penetration of smartphones in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, the adoption of AI processor-enabled smartphones in APAC is expected to increase in the coming years. APAC is also one of the largest markets for industrial robots, surveillance cameras, and wearable devices, which are integrated with vision processing units to accelerate AI tasks.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of Market
4.2 Market, by Device
4.3 Market, by End-user
4.4 Market, by Function
4.5 Geographical Snapshot of Market, 2021-2026
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in Demand for Low Latency and Real-Time Processing on Edge Devices
5.2.1.2 Emergence of AI Coprocessors for Edge Computing
5.2.1.3 Reduction in Data Storage and Operations Cost
5.2.1.4 Increase in Enterprise Workloads on the Cloud
5.2.1.5 Rapid Growth in the Number of Intelligent Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limited On-Device Training
5.2.2.2 Limited Number of AI Experts
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Dedicated AI Processors for On-Device Image Analytics
5.2.3.2 Growth in Demand for Edge Computing in IoT
5.2.3.3 Emergence of the 5G Network to Bring IT and Telecom Together
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Power Consumption and Size Constraint
5.2.4.2 Optimization of Edge AI Standards
5.3 Evolution
5.4 Edge AI Market Ecosystem
5.5 Edge AI Hardware Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.6 Case Study Analysis
5.6.1 Use Case 1: Creating Motion Intelligence with Imagimob's Sensorbeat AI Solution
5.6.2 Use Case 2: Using Imagimob's Sensorbeat AI Software for Predictive Maintenance in Manufacturing
5.6.3 Use Case 3: Using Anagog Jedai 4.0 to Personalize Banking Experience
5.6.4 Use Case 4: Using High-Performance Embedded Computing (HPEC) Systems of Eurotech for Autonomous Driving
5.6.5 Use Case 5: Using Edge AI Starter Kit of Bytelake for the Detection of Groceries in Retail
5.6.6 Use Case 6: Using Edge AI Starter Kit of Bytelake for Traffic Analytics Using Video Surveillance
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.9.1 Edge AI and Internet of Things (IoT)
5.9.2 Edge AI and 5G
5.9.3 Edge AI and Blockchain
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for the Edge AI Hardware Market
5.14 Trade Analysis
6 Edge AI Hardware Market, by Device
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Smartphones
6.2.1 Smartphones to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
6.3 Surveillance Cameras
6.3.1 Public Safety to be a Major Application of AI-based Cameras
6.4 Robots
6.4.1 Robotics is One of the Fastest-Growing Markets for Edge AI Hardware
6.5 Wearables
6.5.1 Eyewear Expected to be a Major Market for Edge AI Hardware in Wearables
6.6 Edge Servers
6.6.1 Edge AI Servers Have Significant Growth Opportunities in Enterprise and Industrial Sector
6.7 Smart Speakers
6.7.1 Smart Speakers are Now Used to Control Smart Home Products
6.8 Automotive
6.8.1 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles to Drive the Market for Automotive
6.9 Smart Mirrors
6.9.1 Retail to be a Major Industry for Smart Mirrors
7 Edge AI Hardware Market, by Power Consumption
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Less Than 1W
7.2.1 Wearables Expected to be the Major Contributors to the Market for Less Than 1W of Power Consumption
7.3 1-3W
7.3.1 Smartphones to Dominate the Edge AI Hardware Market for 1-3W
7.4 3-5W
7.4.1 Smart Speakers Expected to Lead the Market for 3-5W
7.5 5-10W
7.5.1 Surveillance Cameras and Drones Expected to be Major Contributors to Market for 5-10W
7.6 More Than 10W
7.6.1 Automotive Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate in Market for 5-10W
8 Edge AI Hardware Market, by Processor
8.1 Introduction
8.2 CPU
8.2.1 CPU to Hold the Largest Share of Market for Processors
8.3 GPU
8.3.1 Automotive and Robotics to be Major Markets for GPU
8.4 ASIC
8.4.1 CPU to be Replaced by ASIC for AI-based Applications
8.5 Others
9 Edge AI Hardware Market, by Function
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Training
9.2.1 Training is Mostly Done on the Cloud
9.3 Inference
9.3.1 Development of Efficient Processors to Drive the Edge Inference Market
10 Edge AI Hardware Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer Electronics
10.2.1 Smartphones are Major Contributors to the Market in Consumer Electronics
10.2.2 Smartphones
10.2.3 Wearables
10.2.4 Entertainment Robots
10.3 Smart Home
10.3.1 Smart Speakers are Major Contributors of Edge AI Hardware in Smart Homes
10.3.2 Smart Speakers
10.3.3 Smart Cameras
10.3.4 Domestic Robots
10.4 Automotive & Transportation
10.4.1 Vehicle Number Plate Recognition, Vehicle Count, and Vehicle Recognition to be Major Applications of Cameras in Automotive
10.4.2 Automotive
10.4.3 Surveillance Cameras
10.4.4 Logistics Robots
10.5 Government
10.5.1 Surveillance Cameras to be the Major Contributors of Edge AI Hardware in Governments
10.5.2 Surveillance Cameras
10.5.3 Drones
10.6 Healthcare
10.6.1 Wearables to Dominate the Market in Healthcare
10.6.2 Medical Robots
10.6.3 Wearables
10.7 Industrial
10.7.1 Machine Vision Expected to Drive the Edge AI Hardware Market in the Industrial Sector
10.7.2 Industrial Robots
10.7.3 Drones
10.7.4 Cameras
10.8 Aerospace & Defense
10.8.1 Service Robots to Drive the Market in the Aerospace Industry
10.9 Construction
10.9.1 Drones to Drive the Market in the Construction Industry
10.9.2 Service Robots
10.9.3 Drones
10.10 Others
10.10.1 Surveillance Cameras
10.10.2 Robots
10.10.3 Wearables
10.10.4 Smart Mirrors
11 Geographic Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020
12.2.1 Market Share by Device Type
12.3 Revenue Analysis
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4.1 Stars
12.4.2 Pervasive Players
12.4.3 Emerging Leaders
12.4.4 Participants
12.5 SME Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Progressive Companies
12.5.2 Responsive Companies
12.5.3 Dynamic Companies
12.5.4 Starting Blocks
12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.6.1 Product Launches
12.6.2 Deals
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Intel
13.2.2 Nvidia
13.2.3 Qualcomm Technologies
13.2.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
13.2.5 Samsung Electronics
13.2.6 IBM
13.2.7 Micron Technology
13.2.8 Xilinx
13.2.9 AMD
13.2.10 Google
13.2.11 Microsoft
13.3 Other Players
13.3.1 Imagination Technologies
13.3.2 Cambricon Technologies
13.3.3 Tenstorrent
13.3.4 Blaize
13.3.5 General Vision
13.3.6 Mythic
13.3.7 Adapteva Inc.
13.3.8 Mediatek
13.3.9 Applied Brain Research
13.3.10 Horizon Robotics
13.3.11 Ceva
13.3.12 Graphcore
13.3.13 Sambanova
13.3.14 Halio
13.3.15 Veridify Security Inc.
14 Appendix
