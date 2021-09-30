Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 30 September 2021

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2021.

Announcement Date: 30-Sep-21

Ex-Date: 07-Oct-21

Record Date: 08-Oct-21

Payment Date: 22-Oct-21

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1783 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1365

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628

Davy Paul Boland +353 1 614 8933