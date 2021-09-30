Dividend Declaration

London, UNITED KINGDOM

For Immediate Release: 30 September 2021

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2021.

Announcement Date: 30-Sep-21
Ex-Date:                   07-Oct-21
Record Date:             08-Oct-21
Payment Date:          22-Oct-21

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1783
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1365
   

Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited       Tadhg Ó Rodaigh              +353 1 776 3628

Davy                                                                      Paul Boland                       +353 1 614 8933