What's Wrong Wellness: One Mother's Chilling Medical Discovery That Could Be Impacting Many Families

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan James Publishing's new release What's Wrong With My Child?: One Mother's Desperate Quest to Uncover What Was Really Wrong With Her Family … and the Disturbing Facts She Revealed that Could Help Save Yours, by Elizabeth Harris, tells one mother's true story as she searched for answers about her son's psychological symptoms and her shocking discoveries that could impact struggling families everywhere.

When Elizabeth Harris' son suddenly began exhibiting signs of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and other strange behaviors, she was determined to get to the bottom of the cause. On her quest, she became frustrated by the lack of agreement in the medical community regarding Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Strep (PANDAS), the disease behind Cody's transformation, and discovered proof of a dangerous bacteria not only impacting her family, but possibly families around the U.S. and the world.

What's Wrong With My Child is an intriguing story that not only provides language for parents of children going through severe medical treatment but provides answers for those suffering from mysterious auto-immune diseases. Offering treatment suggestions to parents of children with PANS/PANDAS, What's Wrong With My Child is a source of hope to parents and patients with chronic disease.

If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Elizabeth Harris, please contact Brooke at media@whatswrongwellness/615-674-9822.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Harris waged a hard-fought battle to get to the root of her family's medical issues, especially the strange disease that hijacked her first-born son's life. Using her science education background and her experience as a successful entrepreneur, Elizabeth exposes the mysterious bacteria that is not only behind her son's disease but is also a key contributor to a myriad of maladies in America. This mother of four spends much of her time educating medical professionals and other parents on her discoveries. She resides in Franklin, Tennessee, where she owns What's Wrong Wellness which provides alternative options for children in need. You can Pre-Order now from www.whatswrongwellness.com/pre-order.

About This Title:

What's Wrong With My Child?: One Mother's Desperate Quest to Uncover What Was Really Wrong with Her Family… and the Disturbing Facts She Revealed that Could Help Save Yours, by Elizabeth Harris, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on October 26, 2021. What's Wrong With My Child—9781631954979—has 252 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade-quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.

( www.MorganJamesPublishing.com )

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment