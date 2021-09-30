Worldwide Choroidal Neovascularization Industry to 2026 - Featuring Novartis, Pfizer and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Choroidal Neovascularization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global choroidal neovascularization market reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Choroidal neovascularization (CNV) refers to the creation of new blood vessels in the choroid layer of the eyes affecting the Bruch's membrane and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). Its symptoms include lipid exudation, subretinal blood and fluid, and distortion, waviness and black spots in the central vision. At present, a combination of procedures, such as fluorescein angiography (FA), indocyanine green (ICG) angiography and optical coherence tomography (OCT) scanning, are utilized for diagnosing CNV. As per the results, doctors then prescribe anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs, thermal laser treatment and photodynamic therapy (PDT), to prevent the growth of the blood vessels.



The market is experiencing growth on account of the rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (ARMD), ocular histoplasmosis, pathologic myopia, angioid streaks, choroidal tears and inflammatory diseases of the choroid and retina. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to serious health conditions, is acting as another key factor bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of combination drugs, along with the introduction of long-lasting anti-VEGF drugs, is propelling the demand for CNV treatments worldwide. Other factors, such as improving healthcare infrastructure and the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, are also contributing to the growth of the market. However, with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the healthcare systems of various countries have become overburdened. Consequently, doctors are focusing on patient selection, safe injection techniques and proper sterilization to prevent the risk of contracting and transmitting the disease. In a non-emergency case, they are either rescheduling and postponing the follow-up appointments or providing remote monitoring solutions using telehealth to patients with severe conditions.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global choroidal neovascularization market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on product type, type of diagnosis, treatment type and application.



Breakup by Product Type

Intravenous

Intravitreal

Breakup by Type of Diagnosis

Fluorescein Angiography (FA)

Indocyanine Green (ICG) Angiography

Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Others

Breakup by Treatment Type

Angiogenesis Inhibitors Injection

Photodynamic Therapy

Laser photocoagulation

Low-dose Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Breakup by Application

Extreme Myopia

Malignant Myopic Degeneration

Age-Related Developments

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, MaaT Pharma, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co. Limited), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. (Suzuken Co. Ltd.).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global choroidal neovascularization market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global choroidal neovascularization market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of diagnosis?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global choroidal neovascularization market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Choroidal Neovascularization Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Intravenous

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Intravitreal

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type of Diagnosis

7.1 Fluorescein Angiography (FA)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Indocyanine Green (ICG) Angiography

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Treatment Type

8.1 Angiogenesis Inhibitors Injection

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Photodynamic Therapy

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Laser Photocoagulation

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Low-dose Radiation Therapy

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Surgery

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Extreme Myopia

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Malignant Myopic Degeneration

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Age-Related Developments

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Bayer AG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 MaaT Pharma

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Novartis AG

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Pfizer Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co., Limited)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. (SUZUKEN CO., LTD.)

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47wy16