Genenta Strengthens Senior Management With Key Strategic Appointments

Gaurav Shah, Brad Loncar and Alec Ross appointed as strategic advisors



Barbara Regonini joins recently hired CFO, Richard Slansky, completing senior financial management team

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), announces the appointment of Barbara Regonini to the newly created post of Financial Director. The news follows the announcement of Richard Slansky, as CFO in May 2021. Genenta also announces that Gaurav Shah, Brad Loncar and Alec Ross will act as strategic advisors.

Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO at Genenta Science, said: “I am delighted to welcome Barbara Regonini to Genenta, to further strengthen our financial team. Her impressive background in domestic and international strategic finance and compliance in entrepreneurial settings will underpin the company as it nears the next phase in its development. I am delighted, too, that Genenta team will be able to draw on the depth of knowledge and advice of Gaurav Shah, Brad Loncar and Alec Ross. Each of them is an acknowledged leader in their field and a global influencer: Gaurav in cell and gene therapy; Brad in biotechnology investment; and Alex in innovation and innovation policy. Genenta will benefit greatly from their input, insight and connectivity.”

Barbara Regonini is a highly experienced finance executive with expertise in strategic finance. Before joining Genenta, she was CFO at the financial brokerage OAM, responsible for administrative and internal control and compliance, and an advisor on financial risk management to Milan-listed renewable energy company, KREnergy S.p.A. She was a senior manager at PriceWaterhouseCoopers S.p.A. and has a Masters degree from the University of Nicosia in the Science of Digital Currencies as well as a Masters from Harvard Business School.

Gaurav Shah is currently co-founder and CEO at gene therapy company Rocket Pharma. Before that he was a Global Program Head in the Cell & Gene Therapies Unit at Novartis, steering pivotal trials with CART-19 in leukemia and lymphoma. He was lead physician for Afinitor in several global oncology submissions and started his industry career as Medical Director at ImClone/Eli Lilly. Gaurav graduated from Harvard in Behavioral Neuroscience and received his MD from Columbia with residencies and training in oncology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Memorial-Sloan Kettering.

Brad Loncar is CEO of Loncar Investments, and a prominent biotechnology industry investor and analyst. He is the creator of two Nasdaq-listed biotech focused exchange-traded funds – the Loncar China BioPharma ETF and the Cancer Immunotherapy ETF. Brad previously worked at Franklin Templeton Investments and was a Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Miami.

Alec Ross is a world leading expert on innovation. He is Distinguished Visiting Professor at The University of Bologna Business School, and a Board Partner at Amplo, a global venture capital firm. During the Obama Administration, he was Senior Advisor for Innovation to the Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, and he convened the Technology & Media Policy Committee for Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and for the Obama-Biden Presidential Transition Team. Prior to his role in government, Alec was a social entrepreneur, a Distinguished Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins University and a Senior Fellow at the Columbia University School of International & Public Affairs. He is the author of the global bestseller The Industries of the Future.

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of a variety of cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon™, which is under investigation in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients, is not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and may reach solid tumors, one of the main unresolved challenge in immuno-oncology. Based in Milan, Italy, and New York, USA.