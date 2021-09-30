U.S. Polo Assn. Wins Prestigious Global Retailer of the Year Award at the 16th Annual Retail & Leisure International (RLI) Awards in London

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. & LONDON, U.K., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has won Global Retailer of the Year at the prestigious 2021 Global Retail & Leisure International (RLI) Awards. The RLI Awards honor the most visionary and innovative retail and leisure concepts from around the world.

Winners in 12 categories were selected by a voting entity of industry leaders, with U.S. Polo Assn.'s recognition being for its overall global growth and achievements. These include continuing its brick-and-mortar growth trajectory, maintaining a footprint of nearly 190 countries across e-commerce and more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores worldwide, and projections for expansion to more than 1,500 stores over the next several years. Also in 2021, the brand cultivated and activated a network of more than 6 million social media followers and built out the brand's websites to more than 30 countries in 16 different languages to clinch the win. All of this came to fruition despite the global economic challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other big winners of the night included NIKE House of Innovation, Paris for RLI Interior Excellence; New York-based Brookfield Properties for Developer of the Year; Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, Thailand, for International Outlet Centre New Build; and Grandscape, Texas, for Most Innovative Retail & Entertainment Project.

Attending the event this year were members of the U.S. Polo Assn. executive and leadership team and the brand's U.K. partner, Brand Machine. Accepting the award on U.S. Polo Assn.'s behalf was J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that oversees the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.

"On behalf of our global team, and our licensing and retail partners around the world, we are honored that U.S. Polo Assn. was selected by our peers, among other leading retailers, as Retail & Leisure's Global Retailer of the Year," said Prince. "We will continue to build on our long-term growth strategy by pushing boundaries and innovating our authentic, sport-inspired, lifestyle brand as a global leader across the fashion and sport industries."

This year's gala event was at the newly opened, ultra-chic Londoner Hotel in the heart of London's West End. Committed to ensuring all its participants and winners were properly celebrated during this time of global caution, RLI created a hybrid event with two experiences by merging the power of face-to-face with a virtual element for the worldwide winners and attendees.

"It's our goal every year to bring together the most groundbreaking players in the retail and leisure industries to recognize them for their exceptional projects and contributions, and this year was no exception," said Jayne Rafter, Founder of Retail and Leisure International and host of the glamorous, black-tie gala. "A deserving winner, U.S. Polo Assn.'s growth, resilience and innovation in the retail industry ultimately won them the 2021 Global Retailer of the Year category and this outstanding global recognition."

U.S. Polo Assn. won two Highly Commended Honors for Global Retailer of the Year and Emerging Market Retailer at the Global RLI Awards in 2020.

The Global RLI Awards, presented by Retail & Leisure International, recognize global achievement and impact throughout the industry and are selected by a panel of highly respected business leaders from around the globe. The RLI Awards pay tribute to those companies that continue to push boundaries, who are not afraid of the challenges that they are presented with, and who refuse to settle for anything but the very best.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 190 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV the world's leading production entity for global polo broadcasts and polo lifestyle content. Learn more at globalpolo.com .

###

For further information contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - Senior Director, Global Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Related Images











Image 1: U.S. Polo Assn.





U.S. Polo Assn.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment